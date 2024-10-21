Rodeo fun for kids of all ages

ARCADIA — The Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo thrilled fans young and old Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Arena in Arcadia.

It was a full house for both performances that drew fans from all over Southwest Florida.

Besides the usual bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing and roping events the rodeo featured a midway of vendors offering everything from kettle corn and funnel cakes to a mechanical bull and saddle and tack shops.

Cowboys who participated included some of the top contestants in the nation, veterans of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and winners of more than $1 million in prize money.

Some local talent was in the spotlight, including the Arcadia All-Florida Saddle Club Quadrille team and contestants like barrel racer Livi Fussell, from Arcadia.