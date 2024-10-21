Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Sun

    ‘Smile 2’ review: Sequel builds on what worked in hit predecessor

    By Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS),

    2 days ago

    It would be easy to dismiss “Smile” as just another seasonal scare-fest.

    However, something a bit deeper was going on with the 2022 horror offering about a supernatural entity that, once it grabbed hold of a host, caused them to see others around them smiling in the creepiest and most maniacal of ways. Within a few days, the increasingly haunted person commits suicide, allowing the parasite to leap to another person who had witnessed the death.

    Sure, the smiling could be seen as gimmicky, but, overall, the film from writer-director Parker Finn seemingly has something to say about struggles with mental health.

    Audiences certainly didn’t dismiss “Smile,” the movie raking in more than $200 million at the worldwide box office on a reported budget of well under $20 million. That kind of return on investment leads to a studio greenlighting a sequel, and, thus just over two years later, “Smile 2” is hitting theaters this week.

    Armed with what our eyes tell us was a much larger budget, Finn has delivered again with a film that is both highly entertaining and consistently disturbing — and a step up from “Smile.” “Smile 2” is, at various points, funny and absurd and, at others, unsettling and heartbreaking.

    It begins six days after the events of “Smile,” which saw the entity jump from deceased psychiatrist Rose Cotter (unseen “Smile” star Sosie Bacon) to her ex-boyfriend, police officer Joel (a returning Kyle Gallner). He has a plan to rid himself of his problem in the most productive way possible, but — and this shouldn’t be too much of a spoiler — all does not go as planned.

    Finn soon introduces the film’s main character, global pop star Skye Riley (Naomi Scott). Out of the spotlight after a car accident with her actor boyfriend, Paul (Ray Nicholson), and a well-publicized run of abusing drugs and alcohol, the singer is about to launch a world tour.

    Scarred both physically and mentally from the accident, she’s feeling the pressure of the high-stakes endeavor — exacerbated by her controlling manager and mom, Elizabeth (Rosemarie DeWitt) — and struggling with back pain, but little does Skye know her real problems are right around the corner.

    Seeking pain pills, she visits a high school friend, Lewis (Lukas Gage, “The White Lotus”). She finds him manic, and soon enough, the young man is — you guessed it — smiling and using a heavy workout weight in a manner not recommended.

    Not wanting anyone to know she was with Lewis when he killed himself, she doesn’t report the suicide to the authorities. She then begins to unravel mentally, encountering a young girl at a fan meet-and-greet who is showing her a big ol’ steady grin.

    Things grow only smiley-er and more concerning, with Skye reaching out to estranged bestie Gemma (Dylan Gelula, “Dream Scenario”) when she has nowhere else to turn.

    However, her real ally may be Morris (Peter Jacobson, “House”), a stranger who’s well-versed in the evil she’s facing and wants to help her.

    British singer and actor Scott, who in 2019 starred in both “Charlie’s Angels” and the live-action “Aladdin,” is quite compelling at the center of “Smile 2,” absolutely throwing herself into Skye and all her difficulties. The character has learned to chug bottles of water whenever she feels compelled to use — with Voss getting some major-league product placement in the film — but that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what would seem to be the physical demands of the part.

    Just as impressive, if not more, is the construction and execution of the film by Finn. He continues the use of unusual and even disorienting camera movements — including more upside-down shots — to great effect. “Smile 2” is always visually interesting, but its hooks reach much deeper than that with creative sequences and jump scares that, even though you know are coming, manage to arrive a bit differently from how you expect them to come.

    And if you want to see more parallels to mental struggles of the non-supernatural variety, they’re here, with Skye, in great pain, telling her mother at one point she couldn't know what it’s like to be inside her head.

    At a little more than two hours, “Smile 2” does overstay its welcome, if only by a few (extremely uncomfortable) minutes.

    It also may frustrate some that — and no doubt by design — it becomes more and more difficult to separate Skye’s imagined horrors from reality. But, hey, that’s part of this wild ride.

    If nothing else, you have to appreciate just how dark this affair is for a mainstream release. It is DARK.

    We won’t get into its conclusion, but it also shouldn’t be too much of a spoiler to say there is room for the franchise to continue, with Finn saying recently he’s interested in further expanding on his not-so-cheery universe.

    Thanks to its seemingly higher cost, “Smile 2” may not have quite the same ROI of its predecessor, but, given its high quality, it’s all but certain to perform well enough that we haven’t seen the last of these upside-down frowns.

    ———

    ‘SMILE 2’

    3 stars (out of 4)

    MPA rating: R (for strong bloody violent content, grisly images, language throughout and drug use)

    Running time: 2:07

    How to watch: In theaters Oct. 18

    ———

    ©2024 The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio). Visit The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) at www.news-herald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato20 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy