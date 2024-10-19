Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Sun

    Review: 'La Máquina' delivers an emotional punch, reuniting Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna

    By Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS),

    2 days ago

    In "La Máquina," a Spanish-language series which premiered Wednesday on Hulu, Gael García Bernal plays Esteban Osuna, nicknamed La Máquina, a middle-age boxer nearing the end of his career and ready for something else.

    Knocked out before the first title card, Esteban has a full portfolio of sports-story challenges: Besides his failing but still impressive abilities, he's an alcoholic (although sober when we meet him) and has begun to hallucinate, a fact he keeps from his inquiring doctor and concerned, friendly ex-wife, Irasema (Eiza González), a sports journalist who would prefer that their two young sons not end up with a vegetable for a father.

    Also being kept in the dark is Esteban's codependent manager and best and oldest friend, Andy ( Diego Luna ), who in turn is keeping Esteban in the dark about a Faustian bargain he made years before and which, as is the way with such contracts, has come back to bite them both.

    Having unexpectedly won a rematch against the boxer who knocked him out, Esteban is being pushed by Andy, under threat himself, to accept a match against the current welterweight champion, which no viewer would expect to go well. Esteban's not so sure, himself.

    "I'm done," Esteban says.

    "Just one more," Andy pleads.

    "I want to get fat. I want to eat whatever I crave. I want to be happy, fall in love."

    Irasema, meanwhile, has been wondering why "there've been more knockouts in the last five years than in the previous 20" and begins to investigate. She interviews an old boxer, suffering from dementia, who utters seemingly random numbers any viewer will recognize immediately as pregnant with dark meaning.

    Going through the files of her late father, also a boxing journalist, Irasema stumbles upon a recording on which he says that boxing, being "the definition of the cultural moments of our time … can influence a country's elections, and if you influence that, you control the stock markets, finances, everything. If you look into it in depth, you start to see patterns in the numbers in everything from a knockout to the price of gas in China." Hmmm.

    On the screen, boxing stories — dramas and comedies — go back before talkies. Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd all made them. It was a popular genre through the 1930s, '40s and '50s; many if not most of these films involve a criminal element, with racketeers fixing fights and boxers taking dives or putting themselves in danger by refusing to take a dive.

    Marlon Brando's Terry Malloy, in "On the Waterfront," could have been a contender if he hadn't agreed to throw a fight. John Garfield, in "Body and Soul," named the greatest boxing movie ever in 2014 by the Houston Boxing Hall of Fame, opted not to throw a fight. "Requiem for a Heavyweight," originally made for television and later a film, hit themes of age and brain damage.

    In "The Harder They Fall," Humphrey Bogart's final picture, a boxer doesn't realize that his whole career has been fixed. I don't know whether Luna, Bernal and company studied these films in creating "La Máquina" — these tropes are all firmly embedded in the cultural imagination — but you can find echoes of them all in this series.

    Bringing in the criminal element, of course, puts extra pressure on the characters beyond the question of whether an underdog will triumph or a washed-up competitor come back. Why it needed to be a mysterious omnipotent organization, I don't know; perhaps plain old racketeers and crooked gamblers felt insufficiently nefarious to power a boxing story in 2024.

    As "La Máquina" goes on, the sports story becomes secondary to the mystery — the who and why of which nobody knows.

    I would guess that "La Máquina" refers not only to Esteban's nickname — asked why he's called that, he replies, "Honestly, I don't know" — but also to whatever shadowy mechanism he's ensnared in, which endangers not only his and Andy's lives but also those of their relatives and associates. This is the sort of super-powerful shadowy organizations we know from James Bond movies and the like — perhaps it'll be Ernst Stavro Blofeld pulling the strings, white cat and all; it might as well be.

    Developed from an idea by Luna and Bernal — friends, like Esteban and Andy, since childhood and co-stars over the years, beginning with "Y tu mamá también" — with Marco Ramirez as showrunner and Gabriel Ripstein directing throughout, it's a strange, though not unwieldy amalgam of genres and tones. It's a sports story, a conspiracy thriller, a mystery, a family drama and two or three varieties of love story. It's straightforward, satirical, a little sentimental. It can get especially weird when it comes to Andy, with his dandyish clothing, his face-deforming beauty regime (Luna is hard to recognize), his affirmations and samurai workouts and his altogether too-close relationship with his mother (Lucía Méndez).

    Other scenes, between Esteban and his ex-wife, Esteban and Andy, Esteban and his sons and Esteban and his trainer, Sixto (Jorge Perugorría), are written with great delicacy and genuine feeling; for all his lapses, the boxer is a sweet person, and Bernal turns in a lovely performance — you want to move in next door to him.

    Happily, he's given the stirrings of a romance, with a dancer (Dariam Coco) he meets at a party — she's never heard of him, she's young and uncorrupted, as far as we know — although it disappears from view, perhaps to be revived in a yet unseen final episode (five of six were offered for review), though given the tenor of the series, one hopes this won't be only to make her a potential victim.

    You can tell stories about people over and over — love stories, family stories, war stories, whatever — without repeating yourself because every individual character brings different possibilities to a situation.

    But conspiracy tales, however they're dressed, are fundamentally the same; they have no personality, no heart and some version of the same limited goals (money, power), and while they may be clever, they are also kind of dumb.

    I'm not saying that Luna, Bernal and company shouldn't have gone down that road — everyone gets to make the art they want or are allowed to — but even as it's meant to drive the drama, the conspiracy (whatever it turns out to be) is the least compelling element of a very rich series; indeed, with some clever editing, you could excise that storyline and still have a first-rate series about friendship, love and time. When "La Máquina" isn't out to scare you, it can be quite beautiful, real, moving and delightful.

    ———

    'LA MÁQUINA'

    (In Spanish with English subtitles)

    Rating: TV-MA

    How to watch: Hulu

    ———

    ©2024 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Canceled TV Shows 2024: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
    Chicago Star Media26 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen12 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Amelia Island lighthouse is beaming again
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King22 days ago
    Obama charms roaring Tucson crowd of 7,000 for Harris
    Arizona Luminaria2 days ago
    Denver shelter pets prepare for disco bash
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy