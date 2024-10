'Tenacious,' 'selfless' Debbie McDowell recognized

NORTH PORT — Commissioner Debbie McDowell terms out from her North Port seat in November.

The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to recognize her eight years as a commissioner on Thursday at the Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.

“Whenever we have a commissioner who serves two terms — first of all, we don’t understand why — and second of all, we celebrate them,” said Bill Gunnin, North Port Chamber's executive director.

Others speakers included City Clerk Heather Faust, former Sarasota County Commissioner Christine Robinson along with McDowell's husband, Scott.

Faust said she was thankful for McDowell's honest feedback and thoroughness.

McDowell is an "expert" at finding mistakes, according to Faust.

But away from the "fierce" attention to detail, Faust also said McDowell is a good person who is sure that every staff member is given a birthday cheer every year.

Robinson described McDowell as "tenacious," but also as a great person.

“Debbie, my friend, you are leaving the city better than it was when you started. Thank you for being a voice for the people," Robinson said.

After Robinson, McDowell's husband Scott spoke.

The pair have been through a lot together. Especially throughout McDowell's eight years as an elected official.

“It’s been a joy to watch her grow," Scott McDowell said.

He reminisced about putting out her candidacy signs, and said he was already proud of her then.

Scott said she gets up at 6 a.m. to go to work every day, and does not come home until close to 6 p.m. Then, she will go back out to evening meetings or events as needed, too.

“You’re having an affair with the city,” he joked.

He said he is sorry the chapter is over, but thinks even bigger things are ahead.

McDowell then spoke about her two terms to cap off the event.

She said she learned so much over the years from staff, residents and other commissioners.

Officials including Vice Mayor Phil Stokes, Commissioner Pete Emrich, Commissioner Barbara Langdon, and City Manager Jerome Fletcher were in attendance.

McDowell said she has even learned a lot from Fletcher despite their differences.

“I never thought in a million years I’d be here,” McDowell said. “All good things must come to an end. I’m gonna miss this job. As we move on to new elected officials I hope they recognize the privilege it is to serve this wonderful city.”