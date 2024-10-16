Open in App
    'If one succeeds, we all succeed'

    By JESSICA ORLANDO,

    2 days ago

    ENGLEWOOD — Grove City resident Jennifer Creel is also putting on a grassroots supply drive for her neighborhood.

    "Grove City, where I live, has been severely impacted by the recent hurricanes, and many families are in desperate need of essential supplies to rebuild and recover," Creel said. "I am collecting essential items to help those most affected."

    Streets and homes off of Placida Road were flooded during Hurricane Helene on Sept. 28.

    Much of the debris that was part of the Helene cleanup was sent sloshing around the neighborhood by an even higher wall of water from Hurricane Milton on Oct. 9-10.

    "I'm devastated seeing so many parents crying over how they are going to feed their baby, and they have no formula or diapers," she said. "These young children really need our help with supplies."

    Creel said priority items include the following:

    Non-perishable foodBottled water Baby formula, diapers and baby food First aid supplies Hygiene products Blankets, pillows and sleeping bags Flashlights and batteries Cleaning supplies Pet food and supplies Paper products

    Creel has already received a high volume of donated clothes and does not need anymore for the time being.

    "Watching these elderly people in their mid-70s and 80s, trying to remove their furniture, appliances, personal belongings and they are ready to fall over, just breaks my heart," she said. "Your generosity is appreciated more than words can say."

    To contact her, call 813-410-3149, or email jennlynnfl@yahoo.com

    DISCOVER DEARBORN NOW A FUNDRAISER

    With much of the Englewood community in disarray after Hurricane Milton, Kris Hartley and John Watson intend to raise money during this month's Discover Dearborn.

    The event happens on the fourth Tuesday of every month when businesses stay open late to greet new and returning community members.

    It’s a chance to meet people and to support local businesses.

    October’s theme is “Meet the Artist" with the addition of raising money for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, local rotary groups and the World Central Kitchen, according to Watson.

    "We're going to have donation stations at least at some of the artists' stations," Watson said. "It's going to be fun."

    Watson and Hartley work at the Dearborn Coffeehouse and Bakery. Customers have been steadily in and out since Hurricane Milton, enjoying some semblance of normalcy.

    With Discover Dearborn, the two are hoping for a good turnout — not only to raise money, but to spend the evening together as a community.

    "This is how Englewood rebuilds," Watson said. "We've gotta work together."

    "As a community we have to get together," Hartley added.

    Discover Dearborn is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 on Dearborn Street. Artists will be showcasing their talents and businesses will be open late.

    "If one succeeds, we all succeed," Watson said.

    FUND IN PLACE TO HELP WORKERS

    Meanwhile, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce also has an active fundraiser to create funds for the local workers affected by Hurricane Milton.

    The chamber originally established this fund to help workers during the red tide outbreak of 2018-19 that shut down restaurants in several parts of town.

    "We are committed to taking care of our workers and helping them rebuild their lives after this crisis," a news release said. "Our community is strong, resilient, and truly special, and together we can help those affected recover and thrive."

    All proceeds will go back to those in need and donations can be made at

    spot.fund/zjplsgsc

    ROTARY TEAM SETTING UP IN PLAZA

    The Rotary District Disaster Relief Team will be ready to accept deliveries of supplies Wednesday morning at the Englewood Shopping Center (Obee’s Plaza), 240 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.

    The team could use help loading supplies at 8 a.m. into a distribution that will be set up in one of the retail spaces in the plaza.

