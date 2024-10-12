Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Sun

    A guide to airline companion passes

    By Joey Robinson - Bankrate.com (TNS),

    2 days ago

    If you often travel with friends or family, scoring a discount for your flight companion can make booking much more affordable. Fortunately, some airline credit cards offer companion passes and discounts as benefits.

    They go by a variety of names: companion pass, companion certificate, companion fare, companion ticket and more. And although most airlines offer a discount only for you and your travel buddy, there are ways to earn fully comped tickets.

    Curious as to which airlines and cards offer the most help when it comes to cutting down on companion travel costs? Here’s a rundown of some of the best companion pass offers today.

    Southwest Airlines companion pass

    Southwest’s companion pass is quite possibly the most popular on the market — and can save you a ton of cash. For just taxes and fees (roughly $6 per one-way ticket), you can bring a companion with you on any trip for the duration of your pass, which extends through the end of the year you earn it, plus a full calendar year after.

    By timing your companion pass status wisely, you can have up to two full years of nearly free companion travel. But you will want to plan ahead to make sure you take full advantage of the benefit.

    The best part? There’s no limit on the number of times you can use the pass. After you’ve earned it, you can use it each time you book a flight with Southwest. You should see an option to add a companion to your flight for no additional ticket charge after you purchase your ticket.

    How to earn the companion pass

    There are two ways to qualify for the Southwest Companion Pass:

    —Completing 100 qualifying one-way Southwest flights within a year

    —Earning 135,000 qualifying points through Southwest Rapid Rewards

    Points earned through Rapid Rewards will count toward the pass, but any points that are purchased, transferred or converted from another loyalty program will not apply. Using a Southwest co-branded credit card is a great way to maximize your spending toward a companion pass, if that’s your goal. Here are a few to consider:

    —Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

    —Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card*

    —Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

    American Airlines companion certificate

    For frequent American Airlines flyers, American Airlines AAdvantage credit cards give you a few companion certificate options.

    American’s companion certificate allows you to bring along a guest on one round-trip main cabin domestic ticket for $99 (plus taxes and fees).

    The certificate expires after a year and is only valid for flights within the continental United States. And make sure you read the offer carefully; some details can vary depending on the card you use.

    How to earn the companion certificate

    There are a few different credit cards you can use to earn a companion certificate with American Airlines.

    With the following cards, you can earn the certificate for one companion after you spend $30,000 or more in a year and keep your account open for 45 days beyond your card anniversary:

    —CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard®*

    —AAdvantage® Aviator® World Elite Business Mastercard®*

    You can also earn a certificate with the cards below when you spend at least $20,000 annually and your account remains open for 45 days following your anniversary date.

    —AAdvantage® Aviator® Silver Mastercard®* (with this card, you’ll earn a companion certificate for two guests at $99 each, plus taxes and fees)

    —AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®*

    When you meet the qualifications, American Airlines will send you a companion certificate with specific booking details.

    British Airways travel together

    British Airways offers its own version of companion passes, called travel together tickets.

    This British Airways offer is available when you book reward flights with the Avios you earn. With the ticket, you’ll receive a second seat (of equal value) to bring a friend along on a future trip — paying only taxes, fees and carrier charges. Alternatively, you can use the ticket to pay just 50% of your British Airways Avios value when you book a reward flight without a companion.

    The offer is for British Airways, Iberia or Aer Lingus reward flights that originate from anywhere; you’re not limited to flights originating from the U.S. You should also be aware that taxes, fees and carrier charges on international flights can often exceed $1,000, so the travel together offer certainly varies in value.

    How to earn the travel together ticket

    Using a British Airways Visa Signature® Card*, you can qualify for the companion ticket by spending $30,000 in a single calendar year (Jan. 1 through Dec. 31).

    After qualifying for the ticket, it is good for two full years.

    Delta Air Lines companion certificate

    Delta’s co-branded Delta SkyMiles credit cards offer a few different options for earning its companion certificate.

    The certificate allows you to bring along a travel buddy on a single eligible round trip domestic flight. You are still responsible for paying taxes and fees, but these charges are capped at $80 ($250 for international flights).

    How to earn the companion certificate

    If you’re an eligible Delta cardholder, you’ll receive a companion certificate each year of membership upon the renewal of your card. There are currently four eligible cards:

    —Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card (main cabin only)

    —Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card (main cabin only)

    —Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card (first-class eligible)

    —Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card (first-class eligible)

    You won’t receive a certificate until you renew your card membership, so it’ll take waiting until your second year to reap the benefit. Once you’ve been awarded the certificate, you have until your next renewal date to take advantage.

    Hawaiian Airlines companion discount

    As a Hawaiian Airlines cardholder, you can earn one-time or annual companion discounts on flights with the airline.

    Each of the eligible cards offers a one-time 50% discount on a single round-trip coach fare ticket for a companion flying with you. But two of the cards also offer an annual $100 discount off a companion’s round-trip coach fare ticket. These discounts apply to travel between Hawaii and North America booked directly with the airline.

    The one-time 50% discount is eligible for 13 months after opening your account, and annual $100 discounts are good for 12 months after each anniversary. Unfortunately, the 50% off doesn’t apply to taxes, fees or surcharges.

    How to earn the companion discount

    Here are the exact discount offers from each eligible Hawaiian Airlines credit card:

    —The Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard®* (one-time 50% off and $100 yearly companion discount)

    —Hawaiian Airlines® Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard®* (one-time 50% off and $100 yearly companion discount)

    —Hawaiian Airlines® Business Mastercard®* (one-time 50% off companion discount)

    Alaska Airlines companion fare

    Eligible Alaska Airlines cardholders can earn the airline’s companion fare after meeting certain requirements.

    The companion fare offer is good toward one round-trip coach companion fare. You’ll still pay a $99 base fare, plus taxes and fees (starting at $23), and the companion fare must be on the same itinerary and same booking as your purchased ticket.

    How to earn the companion fare

    When you apply for the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card, you could be eligible for the following offer: Get a $0 companion fare (plus taxes and fees from $23) and 50,000 bonus miles after qualifying purchases made with the Alaska Airlines Visa® card. To qualify, make $3,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account. The card has a $95 annual fee.

    You can also qualify with the Alaska Airlines Visa® Business card*, which has a welcome offer of 50,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in your first 90 days, plus companion fare from $122 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23).

    After you earn the welcome bonuses on these cards, you can keep earning the companion fare discount code by spending at least $6,000 on your card each year.

    Lufthansa companion ticket

    With Lufthansa’s co-branded rewards card, you can get one companion ticket each year.

    These tickets are eligible for economy-class bookings departing from the U.S. to eligible international destinations. You’ll still have to pay taxes and fees, but you’ll be gifted a fully covered ticket each year you hold your card membership.

    To reserve a seat with your companion ticket, you’ll have to call the Miles &amp; More Companion Ticket Service at 866-461-5399.

    How to earn the companion ticket

    You’ll need to be a Miles &amp; More® World Elite Mastercard®* cardholder to score Lufthansa’s companion ticket.

    When you sign up for the card, you’ll be gifted your initial companion ticket after you complete your first purchase. Afterward, you’ll receive an additional companion ticket on each account anniversary if you hold your membership.

    Lufthansa’s companion offers are good from the date they’re issued until your next account anniversary.

    The bottom line

    Whether you’re a frequent flyer or a once-in-a-while traveler, your pocket will feel a little heavier when you’re able to bring company along at a fraction of the cost.

    While each airline offers ways to save when traveling with friends or family, you can really maximize your savings by planning ahead and taking full advantage of your preferred airline’s deals.

    *The information on the cards indicated with an asterisk has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

    (Visit Bankrate online at bankrate.com.)

    ©2024 Bankrate.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile4 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Moms for Liberty gets win in school board case
    The Daily Sun1 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza6 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy