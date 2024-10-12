Open in App
    Gender plays significant role in selecting travel destinations, study shows

    By Laurie Baratti - TravelPulse (TNS),

    2 days ago

    A new survey by Global Rescue reveals that women and men have distinct preferences when it comes to choosing their dream travel destinations.

    According to the Global Rescue Summer 2024 Traveler Sentiment and Safety Survey, 35% of experienced travelers place a high priority on visiting places with breathtaking landscapes, while 31% favor destinations that offer adventurous activities. But, interestingly, the company noted a definite discrepancy between the preferences of female and male travelers.

    For women, stunning natural landscapes, such as mountains, jungles, savannas, deserts, reefs, canyons and glaciers, are the top priority when selecting a destination. In fact, 37% of female respondents indicated that these scenic features are the most important factor in their travel choices. Meanwhile, the same percentage of male respondents (37%) pointed to adventure activities, like scuba diving, skiing, mountaineering and trekking, as their primary consideration.

    "Understanding the preferences of travelers is essential for the travel industry, and our survey sheds light on the differing priorities based on gender," said Dan Richards, CEO of The Global Rescue Companies, one of the world’s leading providers of security, medical and evacuation services, and a member of the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board at the U.S. Department of Commerce. "While women tend to favor the beautiful landscapes and cultural experiences, men are more inclined to seek out adventure. This insight can help travel providers tailor their offerings to meet the diverse needs of their clientele," he added.

    Beyond nature’s splendor, women also tend to weigh cultural experiences heavily when it comes to making travel decisions. Around 15% of female respondents highlighted the importance of engaging with local language, dress, customs and traditions, indicating a desire for authentic, immersive experiences and forging deeper connections with their destination. However, only 3% of women considered factors like events, natural phenomena, architecture, cuisine and shopping essential in travel planning.

    In contrast, men appear to be less concerned with cultural elements, with just 10% considering cultural diversity as a primary factor in their decision-making process. Instead, they tend to prioritize not only adventure, but also — similar to women — landscapes. In fact, 33% of male respondents also cited scenic beauty as an important aspect of their ideal travel destination.

    The survey also revealed some notable discrepancies in men’s versus women’s top dream destinations. Female travelers expressed a strong interest in visiting places like Antarctica, New Zealand, Iceland, the Galapagos Islands, Egypt and Australia. Meanwhile, men gravitated toward Australia (particularly the Great Barrier Reef), Antarctica, New Zealand, Patagonia, Mongolia and various parts of Africa.

    "The survey results highlight the importance of landscapes and adventure in travel choices, but it also underscores the evolving dynamics of traveler preferences," Richards said. "As more women engage in adventure sports and explore remote destinations, we may see a shift in these preferences in the future."

    ©2024 Northstar Travel Media, LLC. Visit at travelpulse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

