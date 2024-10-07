Venice braces for Category 5 Milton

VENICE — A social media meme says, "I'd like to cancel my membership in the Hurricane of the Month Club."

People in Southwest Florida, having survived brushes with Debby in early August and Helene in late September, no doubt wish it were that easy as they stare down the barrel of Hurricane Milton, which has drawn an unwavering bead on them since it developed in the western Gulf near Mexico.

The threat posed by the steadily intensifying storm is considered so severe that the city is taking the uncommon step of shutting off water service to the island Tuesday evening.

It's a precaution the city rarely takes, but Venice rarely finds itself in a major storm's crosshairs so close to landfall.

Milton is predicted to strike somewhere along the Gulf Coast on Wednesday night, likely as a powerful Category 5 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of more than 157 mph and localized rainfall of up to 15 inches.

The peak storm surge locally could be as high as 15 feet, according to the National Hurricane Center.

An estimated surge of 7 feet high caused by Helene swamped properties along the Gulf in Venice.

"If you're in an area that was impacted by Helene, you're going to be impacted by this storm, too," Mayor Nick Pachota said in a video on the city's social media page. "Get out while you still can."

Little preparation for Milton was being done in the Golden Beach area Sunday because "these are all shells of homes," said Marianne Robertson, who lives on Golden Beach Boulevard.

Helene left water chest high in her duplex unit.

"Honestly, we're just hoping the whole thing goes," she said.

Still, she lined up with dozens of other residents Monday to get into the city's sandbag station on Seaboard Avenue. It took her four hours, including being rerouted by law enforcement, to get her sandbags, she said.

There were similar waits at county stations, according to Brianne Lorenz, the city's marketing director.

"Their stations are just as busy as ours, so you're going to have to be patient wherever you go," Pachota said in another Facebook video.

The city had scheduled a meeting Monday afternoon for people hardest hit by Helene to be able to ask questions and learn about recovery resources but it was postponed because of Milton. So were Tuesday's City Council meeting and Thursday's meeting of the Historic and Architectural Preservation Board.

The County Commission was still set to meet Tuesday, but with a limited agenda that includes approving a new interlocal parks agreement with Venice. A session planned for Wednesday was canceled.

Leave now

City Manager Ed Lavallee signed a local state of emergency Monday implementing the city's Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.

On Monday, the county ordered countywide evacuations of flood zones A and B, as well as people in manufactured homes and mobile homes and on boats. Shelters were scheduled to open Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Residents of flood zone C were advised to be on alert in case of an evacuation order for them. Manatee County extended its evacuation order to level C on Monday afternoon.

"NOW is the time to implement your plan, whether it’s staying with a family member or friend in a different level or leaving the area," a Venice storm update advised on Monday. "If your plan is to leave the area, do so now."

Although the city's bridges remain open to vehicular traffic through hurricanes, first responders are pulled off the street when winds are a sustained 45 mph, making it highly uncertain when emergency help might arrive for those who need it because they stayed put.

More than two dozen people, including Robertson, were rescued from the Golden Beach area the morning after Helene passed by.

The streets in that neighborhood have been strewn with the contents of homes that Helene flooded, put out for collection by the city's Solid Waste Division and contractors.

With Milton approaching, both the city and the county were prioritizing the collection of such items Monday, to reduce the risk of them becoming projectiles.

According to the city storm update, Venice's two claw trucks were working the Inlet Circle area of Tarpon Center Drive while the city's contractor was focused on the area around Flamingo Ditch, in Golden Beach.

It warned that not all items can be collected prior to Milton's arrival and stressed evacuation by anyone near uncollected items, as they could be at higher risk.

Regular solid waste collection continued in the city on Monday and was scheduled for Tuesday, with no service Wednesday. Collection will resume after Milton's impact had been assessed, the update says.

Trash containers and other loose items should be secured against high winds, it says.

Public Works crews were out Monday clearing storm drains and outlets in anticipation of heavy rain and storm surge from Milton.

Humphris Park, the South Jetty and the Venice Fishing Pier all remain off limits due to damage caused by Helene.

All county beach parks and amenities, including those in Venice, are closed as well.