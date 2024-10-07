Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Sun

    Venice braces for Category 5 Milton

    By Bob Mudge,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NtXIV_0vxs0JBP00

    VENICE — A social media meme says, "I'd like to cancel my membership in the Hurricane of the Month Club."

    People in Southwest Florida, having survived brushes with Debby in early August and Helene in late September, no doubt wish it were that easy as they stare down the barrel of Hurricane Milton, which has drawn an unwavering bead on them since it developed in the western Gulf near Mexico.

    The threat posed by the steadily intensifying storm is considered so severe that the city is taking the uncommon step of shutting off water service to the island Tuesday evening.

    It's a precaution the city rarely takes, but Venice rarely finds itself in a major storm's crosshairs so close to landfall.

    Milton is predicted to strike somewhere along the Gulf Coast on Wednesday night, likely as a powerful Category 5 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of more than 157 mph and localized rainfall of up to 15 inches.

    The peak storm surge locally could be as high as 15 feet, according to the National Hurricane Center.

    An estimated surge of 7 feet high caused by Helene swamped properties along the Gulf in Venice.

    "If you're in an area that was impacted by Helene, you're going to be impacted by this storm, too," Mayor Nick Pachota said in a video on the city's social media page. "Get out while you still can."

    Little preparation for Milton was being done in the Golden Beach area Sunday because "these are all shells of homes," said Marianne Robertson, who lives on Golden Beach Boulevard.

    Helene left water chest high in her duplex unit.

    "Honestly, we're just hoping the whole thing goes," she said.

    Still, she lined up with dozens of other residents Monday to get into the city's sandbag station on Seaboard Avenue. It took her four hours, including being rerouted by law enforcement, to get her sandbags, she said.

    There were similar waits at county stations, according to Brianne Lorenz, the city's marketing director.

    "Their stations are just as busy as ours, so you're going to have to be patient wherever you go," Pachota said in another Facebook video.

    The city had scheduled a meeting Monday afternoon for people hardest hit by Helene to be able to ask questions and learn about recovery resources but it was postponed because of Milton. So were Tuesday's City Council meeting and Thursday's meeting of the Historic and Architectural Preservation Board.

    The County Commission was still set to meet Tuesday, but with a limited agenda that includes approving a new interlocal parks agreement with Venice. A session planned for Wednesday was canceled.

    Leave now

    City Manager Ed Lavallee signed a local state of emergency Monday implementing the city's Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.

    On Monday, the county ordered countywide evacuations of flood zones A and B, as well as people in manufactured homes and mobile homes and on boats. Shelters were scheduled to open Tuesday at 10 a.m.

    Residents of flood zone C were advised to be on alert in case of an evacuation order for them. Manatee County extended its evacuation order to level C on Monday afternoon.

    "NOW is the time to implement your plan, whether it’s staying with a family member or friend in a different level or leaving the area," a Venice storm update advised on Monday. "If your plan is to leave the area, do so now."

    Although the city's bridges remain open to vehicular traffic through hurricanes, first responders are pulled off the street when winds are a sustained 45 mph, making it highly uncertain when emergency help might arrive for those who need it because they stayed put.

    More than two dozen people, including Robertson, were rescued from the Golden Beach area the morning after Helene passed by.

    The streets in that neighborhood have been strewn with the contents of homes that Helene flooded, put out for collection by the city's Solid Waste Division and contractors.

    With Milton approaching, both the city and the county were prioritizing the collection of such items Monday, to reduce the risk of them becoming projectiles.

    According to the city storm update, Venice's two claw trucks were working the Inlet Circle area of Tarpon Center Drive while the city's contractor was focused on the area around Flamingo Ditch, in Golden Beach.

    It warned that not all items can be collected prior to Milton's arrival and stressed evacuation by anyone near uncollected items, as they could be at higher risk.

    Regular solid waste collection continued in the city on Monday and was scheduled for Tuesday, with no service Wednesday. Collection will resume after Milton's impact had been assessed, the update says.

    Trash containers and other loose items should be secured against high winds, it says.

    Public Works crews were out Monday clearing storm drains and outlets in anticipation of heavy rain and storm surge from Milton.

    Humphris Park, the South Jetty and the Venice Fishing Pier all remain off limits due to damage caused by Helene.

    All county beach parks and amenities, including those in Venice, are closed as well.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jax advised to hunker down as Hurricane Milton nears
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    City braces for ‘most impactful storm we’ve faced’
    stpetecatalyst.com2 days ago
    4 Florida Towns That Are Proving to Be Hurricane-Proof
    moneytalksnews.com1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Florida roads gridlocked out of Tampa and Lakeland amid 'horrific' Hurricane Milton forecast
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    The Fascinating State Park In Florida You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton Makes Scary Move Ahead Of U.S. Landfall
    The Spun2 days ago
    Meteorologist Breaks Down on Live TV Over Hurricane Milton's Power: 'I Apologize — This Is Just Horrific'
    People1 day ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Florida Republican Demands Hurricane Aid She Tried to Block
    The New Republic1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen35 minutes ago
    Ron DeSantis is refusing to take Harris' call on Hurricane Helene
    NBC News2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy