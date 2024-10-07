Open in App
    Cleaning up Helene, waiting for Milton

    By Staff Writer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gQk8_0vxbYPPx00

    PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County workers and contractors are moving to clean up debris from Hurricane Helene as a new storm looms on the horizon.

    Charlotte County has assigned both a contractor firm as well as Public Works teams and equipment to gather debris left for collection by residents, according to Communications Director Brian Gleason.

    "The county and its contractor will continue to pick up debris as long as the weather allows," Gleason said.

    Some areas, including Danforth Drive and Melbourne Street off Harborview Road, still saw large amounts of debris after Helene, including ruined furniture.

    Charlotte County Waste Management also sent out notice that trash collection would continue as normal for Tuesday, but that collection would be suspended on Wednesday and Thursday.

    The county's mini-transfer and recycling stations will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, while the county landfill will run from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    The addresses are:

    • Mid-County Mini-Transfer &amp; Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte.

    • West Charlotte Mini-Transfer &amp; Recycling Facility, 7070 Environmental Way (off Gulfstream Blvd.), Englewood.

    • The Charlotte County Landfill is at 29751 Zemel Road, Punta Gorda.

    All facilities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

    Waste Management advised county residents to secure garbage and recycling in "garages, sheds, or carports," or to tie trash containers to a heavy, secure object.

    "Due to a shortage of carts, replacement could take an extended period of time, and residents risk not having regular collection service if carts are lost or damaged," the Monday announcement read.

    The Department of Public Works released a video on Saturday to warn residents about the risk of flooding due to previous saturation from Hurricanes Debby and Helene.

    "Charlotte County has an open drainage system, meaning the swales of ditches in front of many homes and business hold some water for periods of time after a rain event," the post read. "This system allows rainwater to percolate into the ground or evaporate and reduce the level of pollutants being carried by stormwater into our water bodies."

    When drainage swales are nearly full do to heavy rain or storm surge as happened during Hurricane Helene, further rain causes them to overflow flood adjacent streets.

    John Elias, Public Works director, noted that the drainage is by design.

    "That's why we require people's houses to be built above the road — because it gives that much additional drainage that the road can serve as an additional drainage system," Elias said in the video.

    The type of road flooding typically drains rapidly after a storm passes or surge caused by a tropical storm recedes into rivers, creek, canals and the Gulf of Mexico.

    Elias also stressed his teams would be ready to deploy after the storm and remove blockages to local drainage systems, including debris, when reported by local residents.

