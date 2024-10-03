Foot planks missing as Venice Pier remains closed; beaches also remain closed

VENICE — Wood is cracked and foot planks are missing or twisted at the Venice Fishing Pier as the city keeps it closed while awaiting a structural engineer.

The city shut down the pier before Helene arrived and has kept it closed since. But city spokesperson Lorraine Anderson said people continue to try to get on the pier itself, despite the dangerous conditions.

“Over and over, we are shooing people off the pier,” she said.

Also closed are Sarasota County beaches.

"That's because we are trying our very best to get our barrier islands and our residents as well as our beach parks open and accessible," Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler said Monday afternoon.

Photos show the popular Venice Pier with cracked beams and with planks missing or twisted where people would be walking over the Gulf.

"A structural engineer will be onsite later this week to conduct a full assessment, which will determine repair plans," a city of Venice social media post stated Wednesday. "The pier will be closed until repairs can be completed."