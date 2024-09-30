COLUMN: Charlotte County Chamber’s 99th year begins

The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce’s 99th year is just beginning.

As you can see from all our chamber activity below just for October, we provide something for every member who wishes to expand their networking customer/client base and meet many new members to make those productive and beneficial connections.

There are learning and educational opportunities to better position your business, family, and assets. We’re even going to have a Halloween Bash which will be a lot of fun.

Being consistently engaged and participating in our chamber activities is the “Key” element to ensure your success as a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

I’ve seen time and time again, how business connections are made at each and every event which blossoms into growth for your business.

Yes, at times it does take some thought, intentional planning, and a vision on how you can take advantage of these networking and educational opportunities for the betterment and success of your business.

We have strategically positioned our organization to be an indispensable partner for the business community of Charlotte County.

We are here for every business within our community and beyond. There is no better time to be a part of our dynamic membership family and gain full understanding of the extensive suite of benefits available and immediately be connected to our 1000 plus like-minded businesses members.

Come be a part of our family!

CHAMBER ACTIVITY

Coffee & Chat (member event), 9-1030 a.m. at the Realtor Association, 3320 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. The topic is “Estate Planning and Asset Protection — How to protect yourself, your family, and your business when an unexpected life event happens.” Too often, without a plan in place, families and businesses can be tied up in probate for months or years. In this seminar, we will explain the process and documents required before “life happens!” It will be presented by Christine Hause, Vice President & Senior Wealth Strategist at Crews Bank & Trust and by Attorney Mark Martella, of the Martella Law Firm. Registration is required at charlottecountychamber.org or 941-627-2222.Network at Noon Lunch (member event), 11:45 a.m. Oct. 9 at 88 Keys in The Wyvern Hotel, 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Have a delicious lunch and network with the best. Registration and meal selection are required at charlottecountychamber.org or 941-627-2222.Third Wednesday Coffee (member event), 8-9 a.m. Oct. 16 at (location change) Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee Sponsor: Rotary Club of Punta Gorda. Program: Quarterly New Member Showcase. This has been beneficial and productive initiative giving our existing members the opportunity to meet and greet our new members. New business connections and new customers/clients are always made during this event. A ribbon cutting will take place for Ristow Roofing during our event. Registration is requested at charlottecountychamber.org or 941-627-2222.Business Card Exchange (member event), 5-7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Frohlich, Gordon & Beason Law Firm, 18401 Murdock Circle, Suite C, Port Charlotte. Join us for a Halloween Bash Business Card Exchange. Come in your best Halloween costume and “dress to impress.” There will be plenty of refreshments. Registration is required at charlottecountychamber.org or 941-627-2222.

RIBBON CUTTINGRibbon-cutting ceremonies are an effective way to meet the business owners and fellow chamber members in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. All are invited. Registration is requested at charlottecountychamber.org or 941-627-2222.

Ellianos Coffee grand opening, 5-6 p.m. Thursday, 19175 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Ribbon-cutting is at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.