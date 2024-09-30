Open in App
    COLUMN: Englewood Chamber is here for you

    By By Doug Izzo Englewood Chamber,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPGI6_0vob8wS600

    First and foremost, how are you?

    We hope you, your family and your businesses weathered the storm.

    Unfortunately, we know not everyone was able to make it through without significant damage. Please let us know what you need. We are here to help.

    Please stay up-to-date on ongoing updates and information post storm. At the Englewood Chamber, we created a website that will be updated in real time with important resources and information. Please keep checking here for updates: www.englewoodchamber.com/hurricane

    In the wake of Hurricane Helene, the Englewood Chamber has been a vital lifeline for the community, rallying support and resources to aid in recovery efforts.

    Recognizing the challenges faced by local businesses and residents, the chamber will be meeting today to discuss a plan of action for unrolling relief initiatives and connecting people with recovery services.

    We will also discuss launching new campaigns to promote local businesses, encouraging residents to shop local and support their neighbors during this critical time.

    With a commitment to resilience and unity, the chamber stands ready to help Englewood rebuild stronger than ever.

    VOCAL ABOUT LOCALShopping local is essential for nurturing vibrant communities and fostering economic resilience. When you buy from local businesses, you not only support your neighbors but also help keep money within the community, which stimulates local growth and creates jobs.

    Local shops often offer unique products and personalized services that reflect the character of the area, enhancing the community’s identity.

    Additionally, local businesses are more likely to reinvest in the community through sponsorships, events, and charitable contributions.

    By choosing to shop local, you contribute to a stronger economy, a richer culture, and a more connected neighborhood, ensuring that your community thrives for generations to come.

    RIBBON-CUTTINGJoin us from 3-4:40 p.m. Friday for the grand opening of Uncle Louie G Homemade Gourmet Italian Ices in the Gulf Cove Publix Shopping Center, 13435 S. McCall Road, Englewood.

    Come sample this delicious new treat in our area. Gourmet Italian ices, ice cream, milkshakes and more. There will be prizes and the official ribbon cutting will take place at 3:30 p.m. Families welcome.

    HELP US CONTINUE OUR MISSIONIf you support what the Englewood Chamber does for the community, consider registering for our biggest fundraiser of the year.

    Manasota Mystique Presents Our Slice of Paradise, Oct. 12 at the Boca Bay Pass Club in Boca Grande.

    Visit EnglewoodChamber.com and click on the “Grande Gala” button on the top right of your screen to register and for sponsorship opportunities.

    Thank you to Above Board Marine for being our Title Sponsor.

    Due to the storm, they moved us inside which in my opinion is a nice upgrade.

