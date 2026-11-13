A tattoo can be a great way to express yourself, but scientists are starting to learn much more about what happens when you use permanent ink on your body, and it isn't all good. New research shows that tattoos can negatively and permanently affect your immune system.

Tattoo ink can trigger an immune response and more

There's still a lot to learn about how tattoos affect your health, but new research shows that the ink triggers an immune response in your body. For many people, that can last forever.

The ink enters cells in the dermis, which is the middle layer of your skin, and then it's labeled a foreign substance by your body. The initial immune response to the foreign body isn't able to flush it out, so that response can become permanent.

Ink contains a "complex cocktail of chemicals"

Adding another layer to the research is that tattoo ink contains a number of complex chemicals.

Researchers have detected trace amounts of a variety of heavy metals in tattoo ink such as chromium, cobalt, nickel and even lead. In high amounts, these can lead to all kinds of health problems and even neurotoxicity, organ damage and increased cancer risk.

"Many pigments currently in use were originally developed for industrial applications such as car paint, plastics and printer toner, rather than for injection into human skin," said medical microbiologist Manal Mohammed in an article for The Conversation in December 2025.

The ink color can determine the response

Even the color of ink you get in your tattoo can determine your body's response. Research shows that orange, yellow and red inks are more likely to cause chronic inflammation and allergic reactions.

Black ink isn't a safer option either. Black ink has more polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons than colored ink. These are typically found in charred food, vehicle exhaust and soot. Many of these hydrocarbons are classed as carcinogenic.

"While current evidence does not suggest widespread danger, growing research highlights important unanswered questions about toxicity, immune effects and long-term health," Mohammed said in the article.

Proceed with caution

Because there is still so much to learn about what tattoos do to your body, it could be wise to proceed with caution or speak to your family physician about risks.

Source: ScienceAlert