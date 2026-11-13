Customers secured a massive victory in a case centered on price transparency. The FTC and 17 states have secured a $63 million settlement from Family Dollar after allegations that the company was charging customers more at the register than the price tag on the shelves stated.

A lack of price transparency cost customers millions of dollars

The states and the FTC alleged that Family Dollar regularly charged customers more at the cash register, costing customers millions of dollars.

The complaint included thousands of Family Dollar stores nationwide, including those in smaller communities with limited access to full-service grocery stores and low-income communities.

“The FTC is committed to ensuring price transparency and fairness so consumers can make informed choices,” said Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Today’s order will ensure Family Dollar stops deceiving consumers about its prices and returns money to consumers harmed by these practices.”

Proposed order calls for a pricing accuracy program

The $63 million settlement isn't the only thing Family Dollar will be dealing with. A proposed order also requires the store to create a pricing accuracy program that is certified annually and independently assessed.

The order would essentially put guardrails in place to ensure price transparency remains a priority.

This is after years of state and local regulators citing the chain for pricing violations. These have resulted in fines totaling more than $3 million before this latest settlement.

Allegations of digital pricing discrepancies

It's not just price tags on the shelves and advertisements in the store that are being ignored; there are also allegations that Family Dollar doesn't use the prices found on its website and mobile app.

Customers have alleged the same thing happens at the cash register, regardless of where the price was originally advertised. Some allegations even target Family Dollar's Smart Coupons program, saying it wouldn't work at the register, so pricing wasn't honored.

Be alert when ringing in purchases

One of the best ways to ensure pricing transparency is to be alert when while items are being rung up at the register. Make sure the price on the item matches what comes up on the screen.

Source: FTC