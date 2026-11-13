Imagine buying an iPhone, walking out of an Apple Store and discovering you are suddenly subscribed to Apple TV+, Apple Arcade or Apple News+ without ever agreeing to it. As it turns out, some shoppers may have experienced that.

Apple Store employees have been accused of enrolling customers in subscription trials without their consent, allegedly to meet a 40% subscription sign-up target. The allegations, shared by right-to-repair advocate Louis Rossmann, raise a question about whether Apple's retail sales incentives crossed the line from upselling into signing people up for things they never wanted.

The 40% target causing a storm

According to accounts shared with Rossmann, some Apple Store employees were expected to hit a 40% "services attach rate," a retail metric measuring how often customers buying devices also sign up for subscriptions. Not unexpected, as Apple wants customers using its ecosystem, and services like Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple News+ are a big part of its business.

The alleged problem was how employees supposedly went about reaching that number. During Apple's Connect and Personalize shopping experience, staff could reportedly display subscription offers on their own devices instead of the customer's phone. Employees allegedly accepted the offers themselves, sometimes describing the trials as gifts without explaining that customers would eventually be charged if they didn't cancel.

Your ‘free’ Apple trial may not be so free

Apple's subscription trials typically convert into paid subscriptions once the promotional period expires unless the customer cancels beforehand. That means someone who unknowingly accepted an offer in a store could eventually find recurring charges attached to their Apple Account.

Rossmann, who has built a reputation investigating repair restrictions and advocating for right-to-repair legislation, shared employee accounts describing the alleged practice. Some customers reportedly discovered active subscriptions only after leaving the store.

Apple has reportedly changed its store rules

Following Rossmann's videos, Apple reportedly made changes to how subscription sign-ups are handled inside its retail stores. In a follow-up video, Rossmann shared an employee's account of a morning meeting memo instructing staff that customers must press the Accept button themselves.

The employee also reportedly said subscription sign-ups were no longer included in performance grading through Apple's internal Orchard system.

Per MacRumors, Apple removed the services attach rate from its employee-tracking system, describing the move as seasonal. The explanation reportedly centered on holiday purchases, when customers are more likely to buy devices as gifts and subscription sign-ups become a less meaningful metric.

Check your Apple subscriptions before they renew

If you have recently visited an Apple Store, checking your subscriptions is worth the minute it takes. On your iPhone, open Settings, tap your Apple Account name and select Subscriptions. Look through your active subscriptions and trials for anything you do not remember choosing.

If you find something unfamiliar, cancel it before the trial converts into a paid subscription. Keep any receipts or confirmation emails from your store visit, and contact Apple Support if you believe a charge was unauthorized. Apple has not publicly established a universal refund policy specifically for these allegations, so customers disputing charges will need to use its standard billing support process.

Sources: The Cool Down, Yahoo! News