Making frequent trips to the Magic Kingdom in Disney World can be a whole lot cheaper now. The company has announced its 2027 military ticket offers, including a $549 ticket that allows eligible military families to visit Disney World throughout most of the year.

For less than the cost of many traditional theme park annual passes, eligible visitors can get access to Disney World's four theme parks across multiple visits throughout 2027. The deal, called the Disney Celebrates America Military Salute Ticket, is returning after Disney introduced it as part of its 250th anniversary of America celebrations. It is easily the standout offer in the latest batch of military discounts.

Read on for a few things to understand before planning your next Mickey Mouse marathon.

Disney's $549 ticket gets you multiple visits throughout 2027

The Disney Celebrates America ticket costs $549 plus tax with the Park Hopper option, or $579 plus tax with Park Hopper Plus. It allows eligible ticket holders to make up to five park reservations at a time. That means you can visit Disney World repeatedly without buying a separate admission ticket for every trip, as long as you follow the reservation requirements.

The ticket is valid from January 1 through December 21, 2027 and offers access to Disney World's theme parks throughout that period.

For comparison, a regular Disney World annual pass costs considerably more. The military offer therefore gives eligible families an unusually affordable way to enjoy multiple trips without committing to the full price of an annual pass.

Be careful not to confuse the two products. Disney has made it clear that the Celebrates America ticket is not an official annual pass. It doesn't include the usual annual passholder discounts on dining and merchandise, and guests must make advance reservations before visiting.

The cheaper multi-day tickets

If visiting Disney World throughout the year sounds like too much commitment, the 2027 military offers include discounted tickets for shorter trips. Eligible military families can get a four-day ticket for $429, a five-day ticket for $449 or a six-day ticket for $469 with the Park Hopper option. The Park Hopper Plus versions cost $30 more for each ticket.

The Park Hopper option lets visitors move between Disney's theme parks on the same day. Park Hopper Plus adds extra experiences, including visits to water parks, golf courses or miniature golf, depending on the ticket. These offers are also valid through December 21, 2027.

A few catches to guide your booking

As attractive as the $549 ticket sounds, it is not an unlimited walk-in pass. All the military tickets require advance park reservations, and availability is limited, according to Disney. Buyers are encouraged to make reservations immediately after purchasing because their preferred dates or parks might no longer be available.

There are also two major blackout periods: March 21 through April 3, 2027, and November 21 through November 27, 2027. The tickets cannot be used during those dates, and all admission expires after December 21, 2027.

Another detail to keep in mind is that parking, dining and merchandise discounts are not included. Guests must also enter their first reserved theme park before hopping over to another park on the same day.

If you want Disney's Memory Maker PhotoPass service, there is an additional offer. Eligible ticket holders can purchase it for $98 through December 21, 2027, but the add-on is only available at theme park ticket windows.

Not a discount open to everyone

The offers are available to eligible active-duty and retired members of the US military, including the National Guard, Reservists, US Coast Guard and US Space Force. Members of the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also qualify. Eligible service members' spouses can purchase tickets with valid, active US military identification.

Tickets are available through participating military base ticket offices, including Shades of Green Resort at Walt Disney World, and Walt Disney World theme park ticket windows. Valid military identification is required when purchasing the tickets.

Back for another year

This offer makes for a pretty compelling reason for eligible military families to put a few more Orlando trips on their 2027 calendars. It is not a traditional annual pass, but the ability to make repeated visits for that price makes it one of the more attractive admission deals Disney has announced.

The biggest thing to watch is reservation availability. Disney has a limited pool of reservations for these tickets, and popular dates, particularly toward the end of the year, could sell out. So if you are eligible and considering visiting, waiting until the last minute might not be the best move. Mickey Mouse is offering a serious discount, but you'll still need to get your dates in before everyone else does.

Sources: Mickey Visit, Disney Food Blog