Winning ticket for $847 million Powerball jackpot sold in New Jersey

Imagine hitting a jackpot worth a staggering $847 million. One lucky person in New Jersey doesn't have to imagine because they hit it big on Wednesday after a two-month drought in Powerball winners.

Random numbers that will change someone's life

It's hard to reconcile that something as simple as random numbers will change a person's life, but hey, that's why people take chances with the lottery.

The winning Powerball numbers were 15, 34, 41, 53, 56 and the red Powerball 21.

This is the 12th time that the state has produced a Powerball jackpot winner. Those are some pretty good odds. The last time a resident hit it big was June 10, 2024, when an anonymous player won $222.6 million.

Because of state law, New Jersey residents can remain anonymous when they win. So far, no one has been identified as the winner of this latest jackpot.

The winning Powerball numbers were 15, 34, 41, 53, 56 and the red Powerball 21. ©Image Credit: Facebook / Powerball

Not so fast with the winnings

Before you start daydreaming about what you'd do with $847 million, note that the winner will immediately take a hit.

They will need to pay 24% of their winnings in federal taxes, and then another 8% in state taxes. The state tax is triggered when a person wins more than $500,000.

Yeah, it's a big chunk of cash to pay out, but hey, the winner is still walking away with hundreds of millions of dollars. The winner will also need to choose between a one-time cash payout of $363.1 million or the jackpot paid out over time.

The odds aren't great

In terms of your odds of winning the jackpot, they aren't great.

The odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot are slim at just 1 in 292,201,338. This is exactly why it can be such a long time between winners, allowing the jackpot to keep growing.

Dipping your toes in the action

It's hard to read these stories and not feel like dipping your toe in the action. If you do, just remember it's always a long shot.

Source: New York Post