Up to 120,000 Americans eligible for $7 billion 3M settlement

Ever wondered why some chemicals are called forever chemicals? It is because they can stick around in the environment long after the products containing them are gone. Now, 3M is committing up to $7.35 billion to resolve personal injury claims from people who say exposure to these chemicals made them sick.

The Minnesota-based chemical giant has agreed to pay up to $7.35 billion to settle lawsuits from as many as 120,000 people who say they were harmed by PFAS contamination. The settlement, announced Tuesday, will be spread over nine years and addresses claims involving groundwater polluted by chemicals used in firefighting foam and other products.

The chemicals that refuse to disappear

PFAS stand for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a group of chemicals prized for their ability to resist heat, water, grease and chemical breakdown. That makes them useful in everything from nonstick cookware to water-resistant clothing and firefighting foam.

The problem is that they don't naturally break down easily in the environment. That persistence is why PFAS have earned their unsettling nickname. Once they get into groundwater, they can stick around for a very long time, potentially exposing communities long after the original contamination happened.

PFAS exposure has been linked to several health concerns, including liver and immune system damage and certain cancers. Contamination has been reported near military bases, airports and other locations where firefighting foam was used.

Who gets paid, and when?

The settlement could cover up to 120,000 people who claim they were affected by PFAS exposure. Payments will begin with $50 million this year, followed by annual payments exceeding $1 billion from 2028 through 2033.

The catch, however, is that the deal depends on enough plaintiffs participating. If participation falls short, 3M can cancel the settlement and continue fighting the lawsuits.

3M has already been paying for PFAS

This isn't 3M's first expensive encounter with forever chemicals. The company previously agreed to pay more than $10 billion to settle claims involving numerous U.S. public drinking water systems. It also reached a $450 million agreement with New Jersey over natural resource contamination.

Other chemical manufacturers, including DuPont, Chemours and Corteva, have also agreed to settlements worth more than $1 billion to resolve PFAS-related claims.

The water rules still have a blind spot

The Environmental Protection Agency has established limits for PFAS in drinking water supplied by public utilities and requires testing. But those protections don't extend to private wells in the same way. Someone relying on a private well may not have the same regulatory safeguards or routine testing requirements as someone connected to a public water system.

Environmental activists have also argued that manufacturers knew about PFAS health risks long before the public became aware of them. Meanwhile, a federal study intended to help regulators identify industries releasing PFAS through wastewater has remained stalled, awaiting review.

Nevertheless, 3M's chairman has described the settlement as a significant milestone that reduces uncertainty from years of litigation. For affected communities, the deal could mean compensation and a measure of accountability.

Sources: WSLS, ABC News