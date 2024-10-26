Coldwater High School students and teachers shared interests at Wednesday's Engagement Day

COLDWATER — On Wednesday morning, Coldwater High School students did not have academic studies. Instead, they participated in a special Engagement Day to foster connections between students and staff outside the classroom.

The gyms hosted volleyball and pickleball. Outside, there was girls' soccer.

Although it may have looked like students were goofing off in classrooms, the card games, chess matches, and other activities were serious.

Coordinator social studies teacher Karen Kiss explained that students were in school only in the morning on Wednesday. The school scheduled parent-teacher conferences for the afternoon.

No cell phones or computers were allowed, "so kids are just able to connect with each other and connect with the staff in a different way than they normally do in the classroom," she said.

Two weeks ago, teachers gave Kiss a list of 60 different activities, including puzzles, trivia, karaoke, card games, sports, crafts, euchre, tie-dye, and others.

When doors opened at 7:20 a.m., students ran around to get passes for the activities they wanted to attend.

Kiss said, "It's like a Taylor Swift concert. When the tickets are gone, they are gone."

Students attended a different activity each of the four hours, most changing each hour.

Kiss said, "We kind of learn from each other, learn from the staff, our hobbies, our interests and to get them off technology for the day."

Kiss's first session made Taylor Swift bracelets, and boys made them for their mothers.

In her next hour, Kiss hosted kickball outside.

Kiss said, "We can kind of show them the things we like to do outside of school, and hopefully get them a little interested."

The event, which has been held for three years, is held once in the fall and then again in February so that students who attend the Branch Area Career Center in the mornings can participate.

