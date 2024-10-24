COLDWATER — The Coldwater Halloween Parade, the first of this year's two holiday parades, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday along U.S. 12.

Families and young kids always line the street to receive candy handed out by participants.

More than 34 units registered early for the five-block, half-hour parade along Chicago Street from Hudson Street west to Pierson Street.

Grave Encounters is the 2024 theme. The parade awards are King of the Crypt for best use of theme, Most Reanimated for the most energetic/spirited participants, and Gravedigger, given as the judges' choice for entry.

Karey and Tim Farrell announced this year's Grand Marshall as the Branch County District Library for its community programs and involvement.

Karey said, "They've been nominated, and we have decided they would make great grand marshall. Come down and celebrate with us."

Tim Farrell or members of the family provide commentary from Four Corners Park.

Subscribe Follow local events. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter

The Halloween Parade and the Christmas Parade in December are put together by the extended family of the late Ken Leonhard after the Chamber of Commerce gave up producing the parades in 2010.

Look for more information at https://www.facebook.com/coldwaterholidayparade .

Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Here's how to watch Coldwater's Halloween Parade Saturday