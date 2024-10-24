Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Reporter

    Here's how to watch Coldwater's Halloween Parade Saturday

    By Don Reid, Coldwater Daily Reporter,

    2 days ago

    COLDWATER — The Coldwater Halloween Parade, the first of this year's two holiday parades, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday along U.S. 12.

    Families and young kids always line the street to receive candy handed out by participants.

    More than 34 units registered early for the five-block, half-hour parade along Chicago Street from Hudson Street west to Pierson Street.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZRGj_0wJukiZU00

    Grave Encounters is the 2024 theme. The parade awards are King of the Crypt for best use of theme, Most Reanimated for the most energetic/spirited participants, and Gravedigger, given as the judges' choice for entry.

    Karey and Tim Farrell announced this year's Grand Marshall as the Branch County District Library for its community programs and involvement.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elEe0_0wJukiZU00

    Karey said, "They've been nominated, and we have decided they would make great grand marshall. Come down and celebrate with us."

    Tim Farrell or members of the family provide commentary from Four Corners Park.

    Subscribe Follow local events. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter

    The Halloween Parade and the Christmas Parade in December are put together by the extended family of the late Ken Leonhard after the Chamber of Commerce gave up producing the parades in 2010.

    Look for more information at https://www.facebook.com/coldwaterholidayparade .

    Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Here's how to watch Coldwater's Halloween Parade Saturday

    Related Search

    Halloween paradeParade awardsHoliday celebrationsCommunity participationColdwater dailyChicago street

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Touched By An Angel' TV Star Della Reese: 7 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today13 hours ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post27 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    In Memory of Richard Crenna (From 'Our Miss Brooks' to 'Rambo'): 21 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy