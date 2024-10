Governor reappoints Knirk, Lewis to Beef Industry Commission

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the reappointments of two area residents to the Michigan Beef Industry Commission this week.

Leon Knirk of Quincy and Jennifer Lewis of Jonesville must be confirmed by the Michigan Senate.

Knirk owns LDK Farms. His reappointment will represent beef cattle feeders.

Knirk holds an associate degree from Kalamazoo Valley Community College and a bachelor's degree from Davenport University.

Lewis is Pleasant View Agriculture's human resources director and manager, the Michigan Farm Bureau's District 2 director and executive committee member, and the Hillsdale County Dairy Promoters' treasurer.

Both terms commence on October 10, 2024, and expire on May 31, 2027.

The state legislature created the Michigan Beef Industry Commission in 1972 to promote the sale of beef and beef products.

The commission, the Beef Promotion and Research Board, and the National Cattlemen's Beef Association coordinate state and national efforts to promote beef and veal products, hold market share, and increase demand.

