Coldwater soccer wins second District title in school history, downs Parma Western

BATTLE CREEK – An old football saying states that 'good defense travels,' meaning no matter the unfriendly confines, no matter the hostile crowd, a good defense always finds a way.

Wednesday night at Harper Creek High School, the Coldwater Cardinals used a lock down defense, a stellar effort from goalkeeper Franky Ramos, and a hat trick from senior scoring machine Dawood Gabry to claim just the second Division 2 District soccer title in school history, as the Cardinals defeated Parma Western 3-1 to win the district crown.

“We played just so well tonight, and you could tell the guys just really wanted this win,” Coldwater coach Ken Delaney said. “Parma played well tonight, but for as young as we are, this is just a huge win. As young as we are, there only six guys that were on the team last year, so it is almost a complete turnover on the roster, which is absolutely amazing.”

What Happened?

Scoring was hard to come by in the early going, as both teams found themselves feeling each other out before looking to grab any sort of advantage.

Coldwater struck first and it came off a beautiful corner kick by junior captain Austin Accardi who fired a corner kick across the bow of the Parma goalkeeper, and it was Gabry rising up high to head the ball in, giving Coldwater the 1-0 lead with 17:42 left in the first half.

The score would stay at 1-0 throughout the first half thanks to some stellar defense from both sides of the field.

Coldwater pushed their lead to 2-0 early in the second half as once again it was Gabry taking a beautiful pass from Liam Clark, knocking it just past the keeper to extend the Cardinal lead with 28:13 left in the game.

Parma Western was not content to go away so quietly as Seth Good knocked in a corner kick past Coldwater’s Ramos, closing the score to 2-1 with 19 minutes left in the game.

The two teams battled for position the rest of the second half until a hard shot off the foot of Rashed Ahmed rebounded off the Parma keeper, a rebound that was corralled by Gabry and chipped into the goal, his third of the game, to give Coldwater the 3-1 lead with 1:53 left in the game.

Missed Chances

Both teams had their share of missed chances, but it was Parma Western who was probably kicking themselves after being awarded not one, but two penalty kicks, both in the second half.

Early in the second half Ramos faced the first Parma Western penalty kick at 31:30. Ramos guessed perfectly and got two hands on the shot to his left, knocking the ball wide left to keep the score at 1-0.

After Parma Western closed to 2-1 with the Good goal, the Panthers were once again awarded a penalty kick, this time with just a little over 19 minutes left on the clock. Ramos found himself staring down the barrel one more time with the game very much in the balance. This time Ramos guessed the right way; however, the Parma kicker sailed the ball high over the goal post to keep it 2-1 in favor of the Cardinals.

Player of the Game

The honor must go to Coldwater goalkeeper Franky Ramos who made five spectacular saves in goal including two huge penalty kicks to keep the Cardinals in the lead. In addition to Ramos was senior Dawood Gabry who notched a hat trick on the night, giving the senior scoring machine 26 goals on the year.

History on Coldwater’s side?

History may just be on Coldwater’s side this season, and it all stems back to the last district title won by the Cardinals eight years ago, a season that saw Coldwater advance all the way to the state semifinals.

“We had a lot of those guys from that team back this past week, scrimmaging with us, showing us a few things, and talking to us about what it means to get to this point,” Delaney said. “It has been a huge help having those guys back here getting us through this territory. We have been to this point a few times over the years, but we always came up just a little short, but not this year, not this group, they are different.”

What’s Next

With the victory Coldwater improves to 15-6-1 on the season and will now move on to the regional round of play where they will face Allendale next Wednesday in the Regional semifinals at St. Joseph High School.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Coldwater soccer wins second District title in school history, downs Parma Western