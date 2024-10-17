Schools and village water system did not cause Quincy student illnesses, report says

QUINCY — The Quincy schools and village water system were not the source of student illnesses in February, according to a Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Health agency report.

In an August report issued to Quincy schools, the health agency reported, “We are unable to determine a common cause.”

Two parents went to the health agency on Feb. 15 to raise concerns after their children had seizures, tremors, ticks, and twitches.

Others complained to the school board on Feb. 19, which was reported to the health agency.

All the children suffered neurological health issues, but health officials said not all symptoms were the same.

The health agency conducted an investigation and reviewed reports and medical information from some students.

The final report signed by Health Officer Rebecca Burns and Medical Director Dr. Karen Luparello said, “After this extensive review of the available environmental and medical information by state and local public health staff and two independent physicians, we did not find evidence of a common environmental exposure or an infectious process among students reporting unexpected health issues.”

Kris Dewey, spokesperson for the health agency, said no commonality was found regarding the source of the illnesses.

Dewey said the investigation focused solely on environmental health within the school and potential communicable diseases. “We did not look at what type of extracurricular activities or who their friend groups were, or anything outside of the school health environment," she said.

The health agency developed an online, secure, confidential electronic survey circulated by Quincy Schools to all parents of Quincy Community Schools students.

The health agency received information regarding 161 students from 109 surveys completed by families or an adult. The agency reported that there was possible duplication since some surveys were done anonymously.

The health agency looked for students experiencing seizures, tremors, unexplained repetitive muscle movements, tingling/numbness or weakness, which were selected for further investigation.

Dewey said, “We reached out to parents whose children had symptoms that we were looking for. There were parents who provided the opportunity to extract medical records, but not every parent who we contacted gave us permission to do so.”

The health agency gathered medical records from the providers based on the signed release forms, which were reviewed by an interdisciplinary team of public health professionals.

Luparello and Dr. Jevon McFadden, a medical epidemiologist from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, provided a final review.

That review found no commonalities in the medical records, which included a thorough list of diagnostic test results available, the report stated.

The report indicated medical records showed extensive testing results, demonstrating the primary providers’ diligence in evaluating their patients.

Extensive testing of the school and its environment and testing of the Quincy water supply found no danger, source, or condition that could have caused the illnesses.

The health agency completed the report in August and released it in September after the Quincy Community Schools board and staff reviewed it.

The report, frequently asked questions, and testing results are posted at https://quincyschools.org .

