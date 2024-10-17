Open in App
    Here's how you can find out more about the Algansee Twp. fire tax proposal

    By Don Reid, Coldwater Daily Reporter,

    2 days ago

    ALGANSEE TWP. — Algansee Township voters are being asked to consider a 10-year, one-mill levy on the Nov. 5 ballot to fund fire protection and equipment, guaranteeing the township can cover the increasing future costs from the Quincy Fire Association for service.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BcGtK_0wAKFlxD00

    Quincy Fire board members, trucks, personnel, and equipment will be on hand for an informational event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Pine Ridge Bible Church, 280 S. Ray Quincy Road.

    The non-profit Quincy Axes and Irons department support group paid for informational mailings to all Algansee voters with an invitation for Saturday's event.

    Retiring Supervisor Russ Jennings said the additional millage money is necessary. "The last two years, we spent a little over $400,000 (on new equipment).  We can't keep that up (without the millage income)," he said.

    In March, the Quincy Fire Association sent its $378,999 check from Algansee, Quincy Township, and the village of Quincy with an insurance voucher for $668,000 to order a new $1.2 million pumper tanker from Pierce Manufacturing.

    The wiring on Engine 32 burned during a November 2022 house fire on Briggs Road, totaling the truck.

    Because of other orders, Pierce will not deliver the $1.2 million replacement fire truck until 2028.

    Jennings said that if the department had not won a fight with the insurance company to replace the burned truck, Algansee could not afford that capital cost.

    When Quincy Fire purchased pumper/tanker Engine 33 five years earlier, Pierce was the only bidder at $712,000.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3CtZ_0wAKFlxD00

    Jennings said, "We're going to need new fire trucks down the road."

    The rescue pickup is due for replacement in 2031, and the ladder truck is scheduled for replacement in 2035.

    Jennings said the millage is the only way for the township to put aside money before those bills come due.

    Related story Here's why Quincy Fire paid $1.2 million for a new fire truck to be delivered in 2028

    And there are other costs.

    The cost to meet National Fire Protection Association standards to outfit one firefighter now is $15,620. The department tries to maintain over 20 active volunteer firefighters and must replace the turn-out gear every 10 years.

    The township board said the one mill will raise approximately $114,515 in the first year levied.

    The levy is $100 a year for a home with a market value of $200,000 and a taxable value of $100,000.

    Jennings does not see Algansee leaving the fire association as a good option. "They're really a good fire department. Their response times are really good, even getting all the way out to Algansee. For us to give up on the Quincy Fire Department, I think would be a big mistake."

    Trustee Rod Bassage said that, under the association charter, for Algansee to leave would forfeit the $400,000 investment it had paid for the new truck and other improvements in recent years, with little to show for the money.

    Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Here's how you can find out more about the Algansee Twp. fire tax proposal

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Frejya
    2d ago
    I'm voting yes! Can't protect us properly without the funding and updates needed.
    View all comments
