Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Reporter

    County commissioners want more cost cuts before approving courtroom renovation

    By Don Reid, Coldwater Daily Reporter,

    2 days ago

    BRANCH COUNTY — County commissioners are not ready to proceed with plans to renovate the three major courtrooms during the current courthouse renovations because of the cost.

    Architects Abonmarche Byce proposed a $2.8 million construction contract after cutting from the $3.1 million original design.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCtnZ_0w4BJhsZ00

    After tours of Circuit, District, and Probate facilities with the judges on Tuesday, Commission Chairman Tim Stoll and other commissioners wanted to see final plans with more cost-cutting changes before approving a contract.

    County Administrator Bud Norman set aside $3 million for all building renovations. The county spent $930,000 for upgrades and repairs without courtroom changes.

    Norman said he obtained a federal grant of $1 million to cover courtroom work, but commissioners still want other reductions.

    Commissioner Randall Hazelbaker said, “We had a quick tour of the three courtrooms and the costs involved. We had some questions, lots of questions.”

    Since the courtrooms are original to the 50-year-old building, none comply with the American Disabilities Act.

    Stoll said, “I think we have a pretty good handle on the ADA things, and obviously that needs to happen.”

    Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady said the designer made the courtrooms round, which presented numerous problems.

    In his court, the witness chair is behind the jury box, making it difficult for them to see and a security issue.

    In the proposed redesign, the circuit court would have a separate entrance for the judge and personnel for security.

    All three court designs take out curved walls and change seating.

    O’Grady would like to see church-like benches replacing often tight theater-style seats, and walls need treatment for sound dampening.

    Commissioners want to find out how much of the cosmetic changes are necessary.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QZru_0w4BJhsZ00

    Probate Judge Kirk Kashian already changed his request to cut out some work. That was not among the plans architect Stan Skopek gave to commissioners.

    The Probate suffers from two building supporting columns in the middle of the courtroom that can’t be changed.

    The judges assured commissioners that courts could share space while work was completed.

    Commissioners want new plans at its Oct. 17 work session.

    Delays could push the renovations past the end of the year.

    Norman hoped to complete all the work before he retires.

    Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: County commissioners want more cost cuts before approving courtroom renovation

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Frejya
    2d ago
    Is branch being taken over and ran like Hillsdale County? If so, it will fail and that will be devastating and sad. Let's hope for better. Infrastructure is important , stop the over spending and the people on the inside fattening their pockets and living beyond their means and you will find all the money needed for any and all repairs. How about a community drive or fundraiser? How about the employees (meaning salaried) put together something to help off set personal costs, such as desks and chairs? where there's a will there's a way! I mean teachers and schools are told this so I it goes the same for all tax funded, citizen paid employees, correct ?
    AJ@ANDREW
    2d ago
    I think security and functionality, plus cost should be the only concern.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Retrial set for woman accused of beating, burning, running over husband
    Court TV3 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC6 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile28 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile12 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy