County commissioners want more cost cuts before approving courtroom renovation

BRANCH COUNTY — County commissioners are not ready to proceed with plans to renovate the three major courtrooms during the current courthouse renovations because of the cost.

Architects Abonmarche Byce proposed a $2.8 million construction contract after cutting from the $3.1 million original design.

After tours of Circuit, District, and Probate facilities with the judges on Tuesday, Commission Chairman Tim Stoll and other commissioners wanted to see final plans with more cost-cutting changes before approving a contract.

County Administrator Bud Norman set aside $3 million for all building renovations. The county spent $930,000 for upgrades and repairs without courtroom changes.

Norman said he obtained a federal grant of $1 million to cover courtroom work, but commissioners still want other reductions.

Commissioner Randall Hazelbaker said, “We had a quick tour of the three courtrooms and the costs involved. We had some questions, lots of questions.”

Since the courtrooms are original to the 50-year-old building, none comply with the American Disabilities Act.

Stoll said, “I think we have a pretty good handle on the ADA things, and obviously that needs to happen.”

Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady said the designer made the courtrooms round, which presented numerous problems.

In his court, the witness chair is behind the jury box, making it difficult for them to see and a security issue.

In the proposed redesign, the circuit court would have a separate entrance for the judge and personnel for security.

All three court designs take out curved walls and change seating.

O’Grady would like to see church-like benches replacing often tight theater-style seats, and walls need treatment for sound dampening.

Commissioners want to find out how much of the cosmetic changes are necessary.

Probate Judge Kirk Kashian already changed his request to cut out some work. That was not among the plans architect Stan Skopek gave to commissioners.

The Probate suffers from two building supporting columns in the middle of the courtroom that can’t be changed.

The judges assured commissioners that courts could share space while work was completed.

Commissioners want new plans at its Oct. 17 work session.

Delays could push the renovations past the end of the year.

Norman hoped to complete all the work before he retires.

Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: County commissioners want more cost cuts before approving courtroom renovation