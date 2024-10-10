Who will win in Week 7? Check out our Branch County high school football previews and picks

(This story was edited to correct a misspelling/typo.)

BRANCH COUNTY – As we head into Week 7 of the Michigan high school football season here in Branch County, three local teams still remain alive in the race for a playoff spot.

Sitting in the driver’s seat when it comes to the playoffs are the unbeaten Union City Chargers who come into Week 7 at 6-0 after a 36-8 win over rival Bronson in the Battle for the Shield last week. Next up for the Chargers is their toughest challenge to date, as they face off with another unbeaten Big 8 team in Springport, and worse yet, it is on the road.

Speaking of Bronson, the Vikings are still very much in the hunt for a playoff berth, despite the Week 6 loss to Union City. The Vikings will host rival Quincy for Homecoming this week, followed by very tough back-to-back matchups, including a game versus undefeated Springport, followed by a season ending matchup with state ranked White Pigeon.

The Coldwater Cardinals are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs, however the Cardinals are coming off a huge win last week and have some very winnable games in the near future.

The Quincy Orioles and the Tekonsha Indians are still both searching for win number one on the year, as both teams look to end a very tough 2024 season on a high note.

With those things in mind, let us take a look at what to expect in Week 7 with our The Daily Reporter High School Football Week 7 Previews and Predictions.

Game One- The Daily Reporter Game of the Week- Quincy Orioles (0-6) at Bronson Vikings (4-2), 7 p.m., Friday at Bronson High School for Homecoming

Preview: The Bronson Vikings are coming off a tough loss to rival Union City, however, they do not have time to hang their heads as they have another rival this week in the Quincy Orioles.

Despite the loss in Week 6 there is a lot to love about Bronson, on both sides of the ball.

On offense, the Vikings are paced by quarterback Spencer Losinski who has a cupboard full of offensive weapons, including one of the most dynamic playmakers in the Big 8 in Kam Brackett. Add Brackett to a receiving core of Ben Stevens and Stevie Wilson, to go along with the wrecking ball like running of Jace Hoard, Bronson’s offense is tough to shut down.

Bronson is just as dynamic on defense, led by Karsen Scare and Collin York, a pair of tackling machines that are the engine that makes the defense run.

Quincy has seen success on both sides of the ball despite the 0-6 record, it is just the little things leading to losses, including ill-timed penalties, injuries, and killer turnovers.

Freshman Noah Kelley is quickly becoming an impact player and will look to sophomore quarterback Christian Craven to distribute the ball to an offense filled with playmakers in Kelley, Carter Pish, Noah Rufenacht, Carter Rose, and recording breaking Ryan Kempter.

Ethan Pearson, Lucas Dixon, Zac Hollingsworth, Zach Abeg, Brennan Allman, and Kaden Cutler are just a few members of a very solid and physically imposing defense that looks to make things difficult for Bronson.

Although these two teams are on a different season long trajectory, it is an intense rivalry game, meaning anytime they meet, time to throw the records out the window and get to work on the gridiron.

Prediction: Bronson 34, Quincy 12

Game Two- The Daily Reporter Big Game of the Week- Union City Chargers (6-0) at Springport Spartans (6-0), at Springport High School, 7 p.m., Friday

Preview: This one is going to be exceptionally good. Both teams come into the game unbeaten at 6-0 and both want their unbeaten streaks to continue as teams make a run at the MHSAA playoffs.

These teams are nearly identical in terms of points for and against, as Union City scores an average of 36.2 points a game while Springport puts up 36.8 points a contest. On defense the slight edge goes to the Chargers who give up an average of 8.33 points a game while the Spartans give up an average of 16.33 points a game.

Being in the same conference the teams have remarkably similar records, as Union City has wins over Stockbridge (33-20); Reading (38-8); Maple Valley (48-0); Sand Creek (35-8); and Bronson (36-8). Springport meanwhile has wins over Stockbridge (47-36); Reading (28-24); Maple Valley (34-6); and Sand Creek 6-12).

Springport runs a similar style as Union City when the Chargers are in their spread offense, equal parts run and throw. Running the ball appears to be their bread and butter, as the team put up 342 rushing yards compared to 125 passing in their win over Stockbridge.

Union City counters with a dynamic run game that has been used to bully teams into submission this season, led by Big 8 Most Valuable Player frontrunner Dylon MacDonald’s 996 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns through six games. Joining MacDonald in a very potent backfield will be the tough running Brendan LaBar along with the shifty Logan Mears.

Not only can Union City run the ball, but they can also pass it, when need be, as senior quarterback Eli Payne is a returning All First Team Big 8 selection and has one of the most dangerous wideouts in the league to throw to in Rick Austin. Do not look past tight end Aidan Decker who has size and speed to boot and is nearly impossible to cover, especially in the red zone.

This game will come down to which defense can slow down which attack. Union City’s defense has stepped up to every task put in front of them, led by All-State defensive end Caden Hughes to go along with defensive line mates Gavin Kelly, Taylor Curtis, and Carson Danke. The linebacker corps is elite with Decker leading the way, while Alex Boyer and LaBar make some big plays of their own. Austin and Kelub Miller lead a very capable secondary.

Whichever team comes out on top will be firmly entrenched in the driver’s seat for this season's version of the Big 8 title. This one will be a barnburner, and if you like taking a long drive you may want to head to Springport, it very well could be worth your while.

Prediction: Union City 33, Springport 28

Game Three- Coldwater Cardinals (3-3) at Okemos Wolves (1-5), at Okemos High School, 7 p.m.,Friday

Preview: Coldwater is coming off a huge win over Pennfield on Homecoming and hopes to keep that momentum intact heading on the road to face Okemos.

Okemos has shown to have trouble scoring the football, only averaging 14.8 points a game compared to 22.0 points a contest for the Cardinals

On the defensive side is where the Redwolves have given up an average of 33.8 points per game while Coldwater has allowed 25.5 points a contest.

Offensive has been a constant struggle for Okemos this season, only averaging just under 200 yards a game, with much of that coming on the ground.

Coldwater meanwhile has shown the ability to light up the scoreboard, and quickly, thanks to a dynamic passing game led by sophomore quarterback Dracyn Foster. Foster has a full complement of weapons including wide receivers Dayton Ennis, Evan Lewis, and Bennett MacDonald, not to mention some solid runners in Kaden Roby and Naseem Taha.

Look for the Coldwater offense to feast on the Redwolves defense this week, giving the Cardinals their second win in a row.

Prediction: Coldwater 28, Okemos 13

Game Four- North Adams Rams (0-6) at Tekonsha Indians (0-6) at Tekonsha High School for Homecoming, 7 p.m., Friday

Preview: Both teams are still looking for win number and both have struggled on both offense and defense throughout the school year. With a few key players dealing with injury, look for a shorthanded Tekonsha team to battle, but ultimately fall on Homecoming.

Prediction: North Adams 22, Tekonsha 6

