Experience fall color by helicopter or steam train in Branch County

BRANCH COUNTY — You can see special views of the changing fall colors by air on MyFlight helicopters or by train on the Little River Railroad in the county through Nov. 2.

Little River Railroad

Little River Railroad takes its steam engine train from Coldwater to Quincy and back on Sundays at 1 p.m. along the wooded right-of-way paralleling the Sauk River on its annual Pumpkin Express runs.

The train will make a special Saturday, Nov. 2, run just for the fall colors at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $22 for those 12 and older and $15 for children 3 to 11. Children under 3 are free.

Book train trips online at https://littleriverrailroad.com/index.php/schedule-and-fares , which is recommended.

Tickets can be bought at the train station on Race Street west of Division before the trip. All riders must arrive at least 30 minutes before the 1 p.m. departure.

MyFlight Helicopters

MyFlight began flying its Robinson R44 three-passenger helicopter, known for its reliability and safety, in Coldwater last weekend after testing the market last year.

Lance and Christy Post took nephew Ellis Rincker from St. Johns up for his first helicopter ride.

“I loved it,” Ellis said.

Christy said, “It was a gorgeous day,” flying over their campsite at the Narrows.

MyFlight set up a sales office at the corner of U.S. 12 and Behnke Road.

Weather permitting, flights take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Pilot Chris Nelson said the helicopter flies up to 800 feet above ground at speeds up to 110 knots depending on conditions. “You can see for about 10 miles.”

The shorter $40-per-person 5-mile ride covers beautiful views of North and Randall Lake, downtown Coldwater, and all the fall colors surrounding them.

The longer $80-per-person flight is about 9 miles and covers Randall, Morrison, and Craig Lakes and the surrounding colorful canopies of trees, which are now changing color.

This year, MyFlight added a longer $120 15-mile flight over the full North chain and surrounding areas, including around Coldwater.

Nelson, from the company’s Milwaukee location, decided to get a commercial license 3 1/2 years ago.

Nelson said his interest in flying helicopters began when he took his first helicopter ride with his dad at the age of 5.

The Detroit-based MyFlight does fall color flights in its 15 helicopters in various cities around Michigan.

Complete information can be found at https://www.myflighttours.com/michigan-fall-color-helicopter-rides .

Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Experience fall color by helicopter or steam train in Branch County