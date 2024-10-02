Open in App
    Tibbits presents an inside look at Coldwater's best unknown restaurant Friday

    By Don Reid, Coldwater Daily Reporter,

    2 days ago

    COLDWATER — Few enjoy one of the best dining experiences in Branch County.

    Friday night, you can see for yourself as Tibbits presents an inside look at "Coldwater Kitchen."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gaLw_0vrGCDIA00

    The 2022 documentary follows the Food Tech program at Lakeland Correctional Facility.

    Tibbits Opera House will hold a special screening of the film, which won the James Beard Media Award in 2023, on Friday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

    Produced by a team from the Detroit Free Press, the film highlights the journeys of four men involved in the culinary arts program.

    Tibbits Executive Director Christine Delaney said the theater wanted two showings so that Lakeland staff and the community could see the film about the unique local program.

    The film features chef Jimmy Lee Hill, who has led the culinary training program at the prison for 32 years, and three of his students, who must navigate incarceration and the challenges of transitioning back into society after leaving prison.

    Hill will attend both showings to answer questions.

    When Hill arrived at Lakeland, the program was a simple cooking class without textbooks. Today, the program uses industry-recognized curriculums and certifications to help graduates find jobs once they are released.

    With the film and awards, the Lakeland program is world-renowned.

    Those few invited to a meal in Lakeland must go through security checks and cannot bring cell phones into the prison. All report the meals delicious and service excellent.

    Tickets are $5, including fees for the 90-minute film.

    For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Tibbits.org, call 517-278-6029, or visit the Tibbits office at 93 W. Chicago St.

    Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Tibbits presents an inside look at Coldwater's best unknown restaurant Friday

