East Carolina University is tackling the ongoing challenge of maintaining student enrollment by raising standards for incoming freshmen and appealing to more nontraditional learners, administrators told trustees last week.

At a time when population decline is reducing the number of high school graduates applying to colleges, ECU’s approach will lower the number of traditional students entering the university, at least initially, officials said during last week’s Board of Trustees meetings.

But expanding enrollment for adult learners and returning students will make up for the losses while the university’s reputation as an institution that seeks the best undergrads grows.

At Friday’s full board meeting, Chancellor Philip Rogers defined the university’s mission even more broadly.

“East Carolina is not in the business of a four-year education. We are in the business of a 40-year education. Our job is to serve the 40-year-old learner, meeting their educational needs today, tomorrow and throughout their careers and lives,” Rogers said.

ECU’s total enrollment this year is 27,602 students. Of that number, 64% are traditional undergraduates. They take classes in buildings on campus and they live on or near campus. Just over 24% of ECU’s students participate in ECU online. About 4% attend the university through Flight Path, an online program that provides specific courses tailored to jobs and careers in certain fields.

Allen Guidry, the associate provost, said expansion of the Flight Path program is expected to continue from year to year as more adults look for ways to get training in certain skill areas and career fields.

As that enrollment grows, along with an increasing number of regular online students, Guidry said the university has a unique window to look at the traditional high school student it welcomes to campus.

“We want to emerge on the other side of the enrollment valley with greater selectivity in freshman admissions, greater flexibility in how we build each incoming class, greater ability to align aid and recruitment strategies, stronger enrollment management levers, more predictable revenue streams and greater confidence when making institutional investment decisions, which I believe, again, is the core of what we’re looking at today,” Guidry said.

The enrollment valley Guidry refers to is a projected drop in the number of high school graduates in North Carolina and around the country over the next five years.

Rather than fighting harder to win more students from a shrinking pool, Guidry proposed being more selective.

“Both historical College Board research and more recent student insight studies have consistently shown that perceptions of selectivity influence institutional reputation and student choice. We’ve talked about that in this room. The demographic downturn, the valley, as Professor (Chris) Buddo and Chancellor Rogers call it, creates a rare opportunity, we believe. We can intentionally adjust freshman enrollment while growing other sectors of the institution,” Guidry said.

Meanwhile, Guidry pointed out that there are about 1.4 million North Carolinians who have some college education but did not complete their studies and earn a degree or certificate. Since 2024, about 15,000 North Carolinians have joined that list.

Guidry predicted that ECU’s traditional undergraduate enrollment will drop from about 64% to just under 60% in the next five years. However, the ECU online program will grow by nearly 2.5% and the Flight Path enrollment will grow by another 2.3%.

How to do it

Guidry told trustees that investments over the previous five years have positioned the university well to expand its online offerings. It participates in Project Kitty Hawk, which operates the Flight Path program for the university.

“Flight Path has been one of the most important enrollment innovations at ECU in the last several years. Its growth has contributed significantly to overall enrollment stability and institutional growth. Thanks to the innovative faculty, dedicated staff and a strong collaboration with ... Project Kitty Hawk, we have developed a model that is now reaching operational maturity,” Guidry said.

Now, Guidry said, the university must continue its investment in the online programs, offering more courses and making sure that those offerings meet the needs of students who enroll in the programs.

Rogers said the university must also be intentional about how it maintains enrollment numbers and best serves the people of eastern North Carolina.

“The question for ECU is not how to win a bigger share of a shrinking pool of 18-year-olds. It’s how to remove the barriers between our region and the education it needs at every stage of life,” Rogers said.