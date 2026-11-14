Make it three straight bowl bids.

East Carolina football, with its come-from-behind road win at Charlotte Saturday, made it official. The group will participate in the postseason for a third consecutive year.

Here are three takeaways from ECU’s (6-4, 4-2 American) late victory, which also evened the rivalry series against UNCC (1-9, 1-5) at two games apiece.

Bowling shoes

As was the case multiple times this season, the Pirates on Saturday didn’t have their best stuff, but still came out on top.

Squeezing past Charlotte 17-16 marked a coveted sixth win, four of those coming by one possession.

Pirates running back Ashton Gray has had his hand in the last two instances. During the team’s Week 10 walk-off against USF, he finished with over 100 yards from scrimmage and converted the key third down late to set up Andrew Conrad’s clinching field goal.

At the 49ers, Gray rushed for 88 yards and two TDs on a career-high 24 carries. He also led the Pirates’ struggling offense, which produced just 290 total yards, with four catches.

“It says we’re resilient … literally our slogan, which is R.I.D.E. — so that’s relentless, that’s intensity, that’s discipline, that’s energy,” Gray said to ESPN afterwards. “At the end of the day, we’re doing what it takes.”

ECU has done what it takes during a trio of consecutive Ws, which means they get to go bowling again. Next month, it’ll mark the program’s first time making three bowl appearances in a row since 2012-14.

Defense dominates

The Pirates defense has had to carry a much heavier load this fall, and did so again to notch just their second road victory.

ECU uncharacteristically allowed 16 first-half points, mostly because of the second quarter that saw Charlotte gain five explosive plays (15 yards or more). But the Pirates pitched a second-half shutout, holding the 49ers to 22 total yards from scrimmage and just two first downs after the break. They allowed just one explosive play in the final two periods.

Meanwhile, the group held Charlotte QB Conner Harrell to 161 yards passing, picked him off twice and sacked him five times.

Seven Pirates ended with at least a half sack, and the unit totaled 15 tackles for loss, led by three from defensive end Kieran Davis. Pirates safety Kamaurri McKinley chipped in with one backfield stop. He also broke up a last-minute pass that assisted D.J. Johnson’s game-clinching interception.

ECU ended with multiple picks for the second time in three weeks. A three-interception outing against Temple on Halloween helped close that 17-9 win.

QB conundrum

Offensively, the Pirates have scored 30-plus points just once over the past five weeks.

Replacing injured starter Mitch Griffis, former starting signal-caller Emory Williams did little to change opinions on who should be QB1 moving forward.

Williams against the 49ers finished 17-of-33 for 126 yards and two interceptions. He did find six different receivers, but his longest completion was only 17 yards. It was a disappointing digression after the Miami transfer against USF played clean ball, ending 19-of-27 for 175 yards and a pair of TDs through three quarters.

With matchups still left at Army and against Florida Atlantic, the American’s second- and sixth-highest scoring teams, respectively, finding six points consistently will be crucial moving forward. All eyes are on Griffis’ upcoming practice habits as he battles back from a concussion.

Up next, ECU travels to West Point, N.Y., on Saturday for a noon kickoff against Army.