More than 200 people gathered at the Rock Springs Center on Friday to celebrate the evolution of local health care and help ECU Health Medical mark 75 years service to eastern North Carolina.

The story actually goes back further than 75 years, speakers at the gathering said, starting in 1901 when Dr. Charles O'Hagan Laughinghouse attempted to establish a hospital in Pitt County and did not succeed. Good thing for Greenville he tried again.

In 1923, Drs. Laughinghouse, Karl B. Pace, E.T. Dickerson and W.I. Wooten mortgaged their own property on the corner of Johnston Street and Woodlawn Avenue. The four also took out loans on their personal life insurance policies to raise $85,000, enough to open up Pitt Community Hospital, the first hospital in Pitt County, with 42 beds.

Pitt County Memorial Hospital, opened its doors in 1951 with 120 beds. Today, the ECU Health has more than 1,708 beds across an academic medical center with two campuses.

Jay Briley, president of ECU Health Medical Center, said Friday was a day to reflect on tremendous collaboration across so many years and a commitment to the community.

"We're standing on the shoulders of giants, of folks who came together when first there was no hospital in this community," Briley said.

Briley said there have been moments in time when the history of the organization was uncertain, but because of past and present leaders' dedication to serving the community, it was able to grow into one of the largest rural academic health systems in the country.

According to their website, ECU Health serves 1.4 million people across 29 counties.

Brian Floyd, COO and president of ECU Health, said it has been able to develop specialized treatments for many of the diseases and needs of eastern North Carolina.

"It really is, not only a hospital delivering care, it's an academic environment where we teach others, and we innovate the science of medicine," Floyd said.

Everything the system has today is due to the people who came together to solve the problems of the rural community, he said.

"We're really excited to be able to take that step back ... to congratulate those, and thank those that have been a part of this journey," Floyd said.

Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of ECU Health and Dean of the Brody School of Medicine, opened the celebration stating when he first became the CEO, he was not familiar with the area and spent lots of time traveling throughout the communities.

From what he saw, he said he felt the organization's mission needed to change. In 2022, what was previously Vidant Health, became ECU Health, and the formal partnership with Brody School of Medicine began.

Waldrum said the system changed its mission to improving the health and well-being of East Carolina.

The joint operating agreement between the medical school and Vidant Health created ECU Health, which allowed the two organizations to better address current issues facing the region.

"That means giving people economic opportunity, educating them, giving them hope, and giving them care," Waldrum said.

ECU Health has celebrated many milestones in its 75 years, including a teaching hospital in affiliation with East Carolina University in 1975, the founding of EastCare in 1985, the opening of the children's hospital in 1986, the East Carolina Heart Institute opening in 1995 and building the cancer center in 2015.

Following Waldrum's remarks, event attendees ate lunch and mingled. Then a former leader spoke about the evolution of ECU Health.

Dave McRae, former president and CEO of University Health Systems of Eastern Carolina, said the team he has been surrounded by over the years became integral to the success of the organization and helping him through so many difficult times. "Each generation is temporary," McRae said. "None of us own the place; none of us can say 'I did all of that by myself.'"

McRae joined Pitt County Memorial Hospital in 1975 and served as the COO from 1986 to 1989. In 1989, he was appointed as the president and CEO of University Health Systems of Eastern Carolina.

McRae's transition into leadership began abruptly when his mentor, Jack Richardson, announced his retirement, leaving McRae as the interim president. During his early years in leadership, the hospital was unable to pay its bills or take out a bank loan without county commissioner approval. McRae said the organization found a way to survive and became more careful with its finances from then on.

In 1998, then-PCMH transitioned from a public hospital to a private, not-for-profit hospital, and it was able to expand its care across the region, he said.

McRae's grandson, who works at the medical center no as an EMT, attended Friday's event. McRae pointed him out and said he, and others working at the center, are the future of the organization.

"I do not love this place, these people, and this hospital system any more than I ever did," McRae said.