The changing nature of artificial intelligence will require an evolving policy, training and monitoring for East Carolina University to manage the risk and capture the benefits, a staff expert told ECU trustees last week.

Zach Loch, the university’s chief information officer, talked with trustees during their November meeting about AI and its impacts on students, faculty and staff. He said leadership will have to regularly revisit a policy adopted on Friday to govern the use of AI as new advances come to the fore.

Loch said risks posed by AI are not limited to the information technology department. Other areas such as data privacy, research integrity, and compliance and legal matters are also at risk of being negatively impacted by AI tools.

The job of overseeing AI’s impact on the university falls to a number of groups, from the university’s Data Governance committee to IT Security and even committees of the Faculty Senate.

“What we had up to this point is just a generative AI policy which basically says we can use this data or not. What we’re finding is the evolving risk with AI ... is ethical decision-making, where accountability lies,” Loch said. “And so this new comprehensive policy speaks to all those things.”

But it won’t always be that way, he said.

“While this AI policy is sort of overarching and we expect it to be durable, there (are) topics that are going to come up with AI risk that we’re going to have to deal with much more quickly,” Loch said.

To do that, Loch said, there will be a regular stream of training made available for students and staff, and there will be regular communications about the advantages and pitfalls of AI use for faculty and staff.

“As we continue to evolve our regulations and our policies, we’re going to have to keep feeding that into our training initiatives just to make sure that they’re getting that updated information,” Loch said.

Loch says the university’s governance efforts will focus on three main areas: mapping, or knowing where AI is used and what the risks are; measuring, or understanding how significant the risks posed by AI are; and managing AI risk, or taking steps to mitigate problems.

As a starting point, Loch says the university will work with its vendors to identify how they use AI and what that means for the university.

Faculty and staff will undergo frequent training, and students will be exposed to the challenges posed by AI through events such as hackathons and other technology-related events on the university calendar.