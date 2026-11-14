Events coming up in the Greenville area offer music, arts, theater and family fun. Here is a sampling. Today refers to Saturday, Nov. 14.

‘Rent’

Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will present “Rent” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. today and Thursday through Nov. 21. Matinee performances will begin at 2 p.m. today-Sunday and Nov. 21. The rock musical, set in the late 1980s and early 1990s in Manhattan’s East Village, centers on a diverse group of friends navigating poverty, addiction, gentrification, and the AIDS epidemic while pursuing their artistic dreams and personal relationships. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for senior adults, students and members of the military. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.

‘Spelling Bee’

The Farmville Community Arts Council, 3723 N. Main St., Farmville, will present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at 7 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Sunday. The musical comedy centers on a fictional spelling bee featuring six quirky adolescents. Tickets are $20, with a discount for members. Visit facebook.com/FarmvilleArts.

‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’

Smiles and Frowns Playhouse will present “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” at 2 p.m. today at the Ayden Recreation Center, 4354 Lee St., Ayden. The performances are a celebration of Smiles and Frowns’ 40th anniversary. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door. Visit smilesandfrowns.org.

ECU Symphony Orchestra

East Carolina University School of Music will feature ECU Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Call 328-6851. Streaming available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.

Holiday Tea

The Pitt County Historical Society will host its annual Holiday Tea at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Music House, 400 W. Fifth St. The event will include light hors d’oeuvres and holiday beverages along with a tour of the Victorian home — one of the oldest in Greenville — which has been meticulously preserved and decorated in period style. Visit pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.

Trombone performance

East Carolina University School of Music will feature the ECU Trombone Choir at 3 p.m. Sunday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Call 328-6851. Streaming available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.

Premiere Performances

East Carolina University School of Music will host the North Carolina NewMusic Initiative: Premiere Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Call 328-6851. Streaming available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.

‘Randi & Roxanne’

ECU/Loessin Playhouse will present “Randi & Roxanne” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Nov. 21 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGinnis Theatre. This world premiere romantic comedy, by Rachel Graf Evans, follows Randi, a shy transfer student and secret poet who’s hopelessly in love with her best friend, Roxanne. Tickets are $22 for general admission, $17 for ECU staff and senior adults and $12 for students and youth. Visit ecuarts.evenue.net or call 328-6829.

Jazz performance

East Carolina University School of Music will feature ECU Jazz Ensemble B in concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Fletcher Music Center, B110. Free. Call 328-6851. Streaming available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.

Band performances

East Carolina University School of Music will host the ECU Symphonic and Concert bands at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Wright Auditorium. Free. Call 328-6851. Streaming available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.

Piano recital

East Carolina University School of Music will host a piano area recital at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Call 328-6851. Streaming available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.

Holiday show

City Art, 511 Red Banks Road, will host an opening reception for its annual holiday show from 6-8 p.m. Friday. The show, which continues through Dec. 31, features paintings, glass, ceramics and sculpture. Visit cityartgreenville.com.

Opera theater

ECU Opera Theater will present “Una Serata d’Amore: An Evening of Italian Scenes” at 7:30 p.m. Friday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Call 328-6851. Streaming available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. A performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at Turnage Theater, 150 Main St., Washington, N.C. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 balcony tables and preferred seating. For ticket information, visit artsofthepamlico.org/events or call 252-946-2504.

‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

D.H. Conley High School will present “The Play That Goes Wrong” (High School Edition) at 7 p.m. Friday through Nov. 21 and 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at the school, 2000 Worthington Road. The play is a comedy about a theater company trying to stage a 1920s murder mystery that goes wrong in every hilarious way possible. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students, not including fees for online ticket purchases. Visit onthestage.tickets/show/dh-conley-high-school.

Symphonic Wind Ensemble

East Carolina University School of Music will host the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble in concert at 4 p.m. Nov. 21 in Wright Auditorium. Free. For more information call 328-6851. Streaming available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.

Stokes Barn

Victor Hudson and Mike Kinzie will play the “Legendary” Stokes Barn, 2194 Worthington-Warren Road, at 7 p.m. on Nov. 21. Contact Michael Biondi at michbiondi65@gmail.com.