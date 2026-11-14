Greenville tennis was once again on the national stage recently, with a local association being lauded by the sport’s national governing body.

The Downeast Community Tennis Association was named the Community Tennis Association of the Year by USTA Southern in late October. The eight-state organization announced the recipients of its annual awards, given for outstanding achievements in tennis both on and off the court.

The Greenville club’s honor was part of a banner year for North Carolina, which led all states with eight awards. Georgia had six winners and Alabama and Tennessee had four each.

Raleigh had three recipients, while Cornelius had two.

Candidates were nominated by USTA staff and volunteers in the section’s nine member states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Volunteer members of the USTA Southern Awards Committee and other committees with expertise in the award criteria selected the winners.

Recipients are scheduled to receive their awards at the J. Randolph Gregson Awards Ceremony & Luncheon during the USTA Southern Annual Meeting on Jan. 23, 2027, in Atlanta.

Visit USTA.com for more information on award winners.

Golf

Greenville Country Club

GCC landed on a prestigious list recently that placed it among the best country clubs in North Carolina.

According to the Daily Rank Dept. list of top clubs in the state, Greenville Country Club landed at No. 37 out of 40. Charlotte clubs dominated, with four of the city’s clubs in the top 10, including Charlotte Country Club and Myers Park Country Club at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

The only other semi-local club to land on the list was Rocky Mount’s Benvenue C.C. at No. 40.

Daily Rank Dept. is an independent editorial platform that publishes regional and national curations, rankings and lists covering restaurants, golf and country clubs, colleges and school districts.

Ayden Golf & Country Club

On Sunday, AGCC will begin its winter membership drive that encourages golfers to stay on the course during the colder months.

The Club’s winter membership sale runs through Dec. 31. Included in the deal is waiving the $500 initiation fee, and the first month of membership is free with a 12-month commitment.

Membership includes access to member events and activities, the pool, the clubhouse, locker rooms and the option to store your own cart on site for an additional $60 per month.

Contact AGCC general manager Ryan Baker at 252-746-3389 or email sales@aydengolf.com.

Farmville Golf & Country Club

FCC is set to host its post-Thanksgiving event, the Black Saturday MGA Fundraiser tournament, on Nov. 28. The event is open to all golfers.

Money raised will support improvements at Farmville Country Club and the Men’s Golf Association.

The format is a two-person superball scramble over two holes with no pins marked. Each player will tee off without a mulligan and teams select the best tee shot and all successive shots through the hole. Once on the green, players must select from multiple hole locations and announce their choice.

Pin locations will not be marked by flags for the event. Surprise hole locations will be chosen on Saturday morning so no pre-scouting is possible. Handicap/points will be used for pre-flighting.

Visit the FCC pro shop or call 252-753-3660 to sign up.

Cutter Creek

The Snow Hill club will hold a two-player Triple 6 tournament on Nov. 21.

The tourney is open to Cutter Creek members, but members can invite a guest to play.

Contact the club for more information at 252-747-4653.

Recreation

Simpson park upgrade

On Nov. 4, the village of Simpson hosted a ribbon-cutting and reeducation of its newly improved ballpark and recreation area, including expanded seating and updates to facilities.

Amenities now include playgrounds, a walking trail, a basketball area, baseball field, disc golf practice baskets and a picnic and grill area.

Submissions

Have sports announcements, results or award winners to report? Send them to sports editor Nathan Summers at nsummers@apgenc.com or call 252-329-9595.