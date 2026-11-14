An aggressive defense loaded with speed doesn’t need five turnovers to help further its cause, but J.H. Rose knows what to do with them.

The Rampants turned those South Johnston turnovers into 27 points en route to a 48-0 rout over the Trojans on Friday night in a second-round matchup in the NCHSAA Class 6A football playoffs at the Farley-Minges Athletic Complex.

J.H. Rose (11-0), the No. 1 seed in the East 6A bracket, advanced to face No. 8 Middle Creek, a 35-26 victor over No. 9 Seventy-First, next Friday in Greenville.

Ethan Johnson had one of those interceptions and later added a fumble return for a touchdown for J.H. Rose.

“I didn’t think we would get this many turnovers, not even in one game, but I’m so glad we did,” he said.

Interceptions also came from Ny Davis and Kasyn Chase. Gavin Vause also recovered a fumble.

The shutout was the fifth of the season for J.H. Rose’s defense. In the first half, South Johnston finished with minus-9 yards of offense. Johnson quickly summarized the unit’s mindset: Be physical and fly to the ball.

“You can’t say enough about that group,” J.H. Rose coach Will Bland said of his defense, which hasn’t allowed a point in its last two games. “They’ve been the backbone of this football team.”

Equally as impressive as J.H. Rose’s defense is its quick-strike offense, scoring its six offensive touchdowns in the first half in drives consisting of no more than four plays.

“That’s our M.O.,” Bland said. “We want to get the ball into our playmakers’ hands, let them do things and all of a sudden, our defense gets them the ball back again.”

South Johnston opened the game with an onside kick that it recovered. The Trojans got a pair of first downs before holding penalties on consecutive plays put them in a second-and-28. On that play, Chase picked off a Trojans pass for the Rampants’ first turnover barely three minutes into the action.

“I was trying to take it to the crib,” Chase said. “I just made a play. I thank God.”

On the next play, J.H. Rose quarterback Chase Davis found Shammah Cabell for a 60-yard pass play to the South Johnston 1. Ja’vion Jordan finished the drive with a touchdown run three plays later to open the scoring. Nico Marlow followed with the extra point to open the scoring 4:50 into the game.

On the Trojans’ third play of their next drive, Johnson picked off a pass. Three plays later, Jordan had his second touchdown on a six-yard run off right tackle for a 14-0 lead.

The Rampants’ defense then forced a three-and-out. Three plays later, Davis found Jordan on a 19-yard touchdown pass. Another three-and-out forced a punt to the J.H. Rose 26. The Rampants answered with a 38-yard pass from Davis to Jaleek Parson followed by a 36-yard touchdown pass to Daran Bell to make the score 28-0 with 10:24 remaining in the first half.

While J.H. Rose lost a fumble well into South Johnston territory on its next drive, Johnson returned the favor, picking up a fumble on a loose ball that was beside a teammate already down on the ground and going 21 yards for another score.

“He’s a dawg,” Chase said of Johnson. “He covers a lot of space and he does a lot, from tackles for losses, creates fumbles, fumble recoveries, he does it all. We’re extremely thankful to have him.”

Ny Davis then intercepted South Johnston on the Trojans’ next play from scrimmage.

While three holding penalties stalled the Rampants’ next offensive possession, Vause pounced on a South Johnston fumble three plays later. Chase Davis found Jihriaze Jordan on the third play of J.H. Rose’s ensuing drive for an 18-yard touchdown to not only give the Rampants a 41-0 lead just 24 seconds before intermission, but also ensure a running clock from the start of the second half.

After a touchdown run by Tyshawn Bledsoe on the Rampants’ first possession of the second half to complete the scoring, Bland then emptied his bench and sat his starters.

“We got to play some younger guys,” Bland said. “We’ve still got to clean up some stuff, but that’s what you have to expect when you’re playing a team you’re better than. You’ve got to stop making the stupid mistakes and have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. I think we had, like, 10 holding penalties so we have to fix that.”

South Johnston, the No. 16 seed in the East 6A bracket, finished its season with a 5-7 record.

7A

D.H. Conley 28, Cape Fear 21

No. 9 Conley went to Fayetteville and scored an upset win on Friday night, snaring the lone touchdown of the second half to make the difference in their second-round 7A playoff game.

A Jack Hager touchdown pass to Varries Basnight in the final seconds of the third quarter snapped a 21-21 halftime tie, and the Vikings defense made it stand the rest of the way, including forcing a late turnover on downs that sealed it.

D.H. Conley (8-4) advances to take on top seed Cleveland, which ousted Topsail in a close game.

A couple of passes from Hager to Andy Thomas extended the eventual winning drive, and on a third-and-10, Hager found Basnight for the go-ahead touchdown with 10 seconds left in the third.

A Conley strip sack on the ensuing drive created a fourth-and-30 to end that Cape Fear threat. After a failed Conley drive late in the fourth, specialist Trey Villasenor booted a 50-plus-yard punt to pin the Colts inside their own 5 and set up the final defensive stand.

Conley stormed out of the gate and held early leads of 14-0 and 21-7, but the Vikings could not keep Cape Fear out of the end zone on two key scoring drives in the second quarter that left the game tied at halftime.

Following one of numerous big catch-and-run plays by Thomas, Deuce King veered into the open field and ran 56 yards on the third play of the game for a 7-0 lead.

A Conley interception set the stage for another scoring drive, and more big receptions by Thomas paved the way to a 14-0 lead.

But then Colts receiver Landon Underwood entered the fray, reeling in a touchdown catch that made it 14-7 in the second.

Conley rode penalties right back down the field into Cape Fear terrain, and Hager rifled a 16-yard TD strike to Micah Moore to make it 21-7 with 9:58 left before halftime.

A Tres Daughtry QB sneak capped another Underwood-dominated drive to make it 21-14 late in the half. A batted Hager pass then fell into the hands of the Colts at the 18, and Daughtry fired a 17-yard touchdown pass to Davis Spruill, who then booted the extra point to tie it 21-21.

Cape Fear ended the season 8-3.

3A

Hertford County 56, Farmville Central 48

It was one last roller-coaster ride for No. 10 Farmville, which trailed by two touchdowns at halftime on Friday night before storming briefly into the lead but falling behind a final time on Friday in Ahoskie.

Down 34-20 at the half, Farmville scored three straight touchdowns in the third quarter to find itself in the lead, 40-34.

Trey Morris capped a scoring drive from the 3 to make it 34-26. Quarterback Connor Kessler then zipped a 40-yard touchdown pass to Jabari Jones, and Z’mareon Brown’s conversion made it 34-34.

FC took the lead on Kessler’s five-yard keeper, and it stayed that way into the fourth.

The No. 7 Bears opened the fourth with a touchdown and a 2-pointer to grab a 42-40 lead, then sprinted away from the visitors for the rest of the night. A pair of rush TDs made it 56-40, offsetting Kessler’s final career TD hookup with fellow senior Carlnell Cotton. It was a fitting final score of the season for FC, which finished 7-5.

It was also Cotton’s fourth TD of the game.

The hosts connected on a pass touchdown to open the scoring in the first, but as always, Farmville countered right away by way of Cotton, who erupted for a 30-yard touchdown and a 6-6 game.

The Bears found their footing, and the end zone, on consecutive drives late in the first quarter and early in the second and stacked up an 18-6 edge. With the game in danger of getting away from the Jags, Cotton offered another answer when he got loose from the 15 for a second TD that made it 18-12.

The pendulum swung the other way immediately when Hertford County returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. To the rescue came Cotton once again, this time sprinting into the open field for a 51-yard scoring dash and a 26-20.

Hertford answered next, however, and charged into halftime leading by two scores, 34-20.

Northeastern 55, Greene Central 14

The top-seeded Eagles blistered the No. 17 Rams for three unanswered touchdowns in the second and third quarters to blow the lid off their second-round game on Friday in Elizabeth City.

Leading 26-14, Northeastern (10-1) found its groove and didn’t allow another point the rest of the night.

Greene Central finished the season 7-5.

Northeastern needed a late first half scoring drive to create some breathing room and give the hosts a 26-14 lead at the break.

The Rams locked the Eagles into a close game after battling out of a 20-7 hole with a second quarter TD that cut it to 20-14.

NCISAA

John Paul II 61, Faith Christian 20

John Paul II is headed back to the NCISAA 8-Man championship game.

The No. 3 Saints dismantled the Patriots in a technical upset on Friday night in a game that was out of hand before halftime in Rocky Mount.

JPII (10-2) was ahead 30-9 after the first quarter and 54-14 before the start of a running-clock second half.

The Saints advance to play the winner between No. 1 Cary Christian and No. 5 St. David’s next Friday at Parrott Academy in Kinston.

Cary Christian dealt JPII one of its two losses this season, 34-7 on Oct. 30, and the Knights also ended the Saints' championship run last season.

Faith finished the season 8-2.