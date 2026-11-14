Soundings Trade Only Group recognized Grady-White Boats as its EPIC Award honoree at the International Boat Builders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX).

The company was selected for the top overall honor following Eddie Smith‘s decision to secure Grady-White’s future by transitioning control of the company to a perpetual purpose trust and a nonprofit entity dedicated to supporting education, healthcare, conservation and community development.

Soundings Trade Only, a leading business-to-business multimedia brand for the marine industry, presents the annual EPIC Awards to honor businesses shaping the future of boating through visionary leadership, purposeful innovation and positive social impact.

“I think what Eddie Smith did for Grady-White was truly EPIC,” said EPIC Award judge Steve Tilders. “Not selling the company and taking care of employees, while benefiting others, ensures that Grady-White’s secret sauce stays intact for the future.”

An acronym for Exceptional, Purposeful, Innovative and Compassionate, the EPIC Awards recognize excellence across multiple industry pillars, including social awareness, technology, workplace culture, manufacturing, sustainability, training and partnerships.

Grady-White earned the category award for Altruism & Social Impact — honoring community-minded business practices that build trust and drive measurable change — before being named the overall Top EPIC Award winner.

“Receiving the Top EPIC Award is a tremendous honor that reflects the heart and soul of Grady-White,” said Jonathon Burns, executive vice president of Grady-White Boats. “Eddie Smith’s visionary decision to establish a perpetual purpose trust ensures that our core values, our commitment to our team and our dedication to our customers remain unchanged forever. We are deeply grateful to Soundings Trade Only for recognizing a model that allows us to continue building exceptional experiences while giving back to the community.”

Winterville Chamber boosts CFVPThe Winterville Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the new executive director of the Center for Family Violence Prevention with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at My Sister’s Closet.

Donnell Austin, who joined the center in July, guides its work to support domestic violence survivors, build safer communities and raise awareness about how exposure to domestic violence and household conflict impacts children’s development, the chamber said.

My Sister’s Closet, 111-A W. Fire Tower Road, is a thrift store operated by CFVP to support programs and services and further its mission of breaking cycles of violence while strengthening individuals and families.

The thrift store offers quality clothing, handbags, accessories and other items at affordable prices, and it is also an essential resource for individuals rebuilding their lives after experiencing domestic violence.

“The Winterville Chamber of Commerce is proud to support our members as they grow and make a difference in the area,” the chamber said about the Oct. 29 event. “Be sure to visit My Sister’s Closet to shop or donate to support their cause.”

ECU Health lifestyle medicine program recognized

The American College of Lifestyle Medicine has named ECU Health the recipient of the 2026 Special Recognition Award for Health System Innovation. The award recognizes organizations that are advancing the practice of lifestyle medicine through visionary leadership, innovation and a commitment to transforming healthcare delivery.

“In eastern North Carolina, we see every day how conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease affect the health and quality of life of our patients and communities,” said Dr. Dave Michael, medical director of ECU Health Lifestyle Medicine. “Lifestyle medicine gives us an opportunity to address those challenges more holistically by looking beyond a diagnosis to the factors that influence a person’s overall health to help patients make meaningful, sustainable changes that improve their health and, in many cases, reduce the impact of chronic disease. We are honored to be nationally recognized for the important work our teams do every day to meet ECU Health’s mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.”

ECU Health’s Lifestyle Medicine program helps patients build healthier lives through six pillars of healthy living: healthy eating that emphasizes whole, plant-based foods; increased physical activity; stress management; avoiding risky substances; improved sleep; and forming and maintaining relationships. Each care plan is shaped around the individual patient’s goals and needs, with support from a multidisciplinary team.

In selecting ECU Health, ACLM cited ECU Health’s emergence as a national model for integrating evidence-based lifestyle medicine within a large health system through multidisciplinary care, innovative programming, strategic technology integration and a steadfast focus on patient outcomes. As a founding member of the ACLM Health Systems Council, ECU Health helps bring health systems together to share implementation strategies, best practices and scalable approaches for integrating lifestyle medicine throughout patient care.

ACLM highlighted ECU Health’s partnership in its Lifestyle Empowerment Approach for Diabetes Remission (LEADR) initiative, in which ECU Health helped pilot and refine a scalable diabetes remission model designed for real-world clinical settings. The health system has also integrated lifestyle medicine tools and assessments into its Epic electronic health record workflows, creating practical pathways for clinicians to bring behavior-change support into routine patient care. ACLM also recognized ECU Health’s exploration of artificial intelligence and clinical informatics as a forward-thinking approach to advancing care delivery while remaining grounded in the core principles of lifestyle medicine.

“We are incredibly proud of this team and the thoughtful, compassionate work they do to support patients across eastern North Carolina,” said Brenda Leigh, director of Lifestyle Medicine at ECU Health. “This award reflects years of collaboration and a shared commitment to making lifestyle medicine practical, accessible and meaningful for the people we serve. Most importantly, it recognizes a team that comes to work every day focused on helping patients achieve their health goals.”

Dr. Michael accepted the award on behalf of ECU Health during Lifestyle Medicine 2026, ACLM’s annual conference, held Sunday- Wednesday in Orlando.