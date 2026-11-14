Email announcements at least a week in advance to community@reflector.com.

Fifth Street closed

Contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close a section of West Fifth Street east of Memorial Drive in Greenville this weekend to install a water line. The work is set for 5 a.m. today through noon Monday, weather permitting. Signs, barricades and message boards will be in place to direct drivers around the work area. Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained during the closure. Motorists will be detoured via Bancroft Avenue, 10th Street and Memorial Drive. Use caution in the work zone and follow detour signs. Visit DriveNC.gov.

Vegetarian Thanksgiving

Vegetarians In Pitt County is hosting a Thanksgiving Feast 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. The event will feature a traditional but meat-free holiday meal with foods such as glurkey, a seitan roast; stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, lots of vegetables, casseroles and pumpkin pie. Visitors are encouraged to bring the foods that mean Thanksgiving to them. Contact Laurasmail1836@gmail.com or text 252-412-0986 for more information.

Gardening gathering

A morning of gardening and fellowship is open to residents 55 and up at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the Pitt County Council on Aging Garden Courtyard, 4551 County Home Road. Medical students from ECU will join Dell Hagwood, master gardener with N.C. Cooperative Extension, who will share knowledge and answer questions. The group will be pruning, weeding, watering and harvesting fresh produce from eight raised garden beds and four garden plots. The fall harvest includes lettuce, cilantro, cabbage, kale, radishes and Swiss chard, and those participating will take some home at no charge.

School personnel

The Pitt County unit of North Carolina Retired School Personnel will hold a general meeting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Parker’s Barbecue Restaurant, 3109 S. Memorial Drive.

Toy drive

Riley’s Army will collect new, unwrapped toys, games, art supplies, gift cards and other age-appropriate items for the organization’s pediatric cancer patients and families through Dec. 3. Collection sites are available throughout the community, or donate directly to Riley’s Army. Contact Erin at edrileysarmy@gmail.com or 252-481-4471.

Business After Hours

The Greater Greenville Chamber will host its December Business After Hours from 5-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Champions Health & Fitness Center, 4190 Bayswater Road, Winterville. The free event provides a casual atmosphere for connecting with other chamber members. Expand your network, exchange business cards and potentially win a door prize. Call 752-4101 ext. 2223.

Artwork request

The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, in collaboration with the Pitt County Civic Arts Committee, is inviting visual artists to submit credentials for the development and implementation of an outdoor mural on a curved retaining wall at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Applications are due by Dec. 5. For more information about eligibility requirements or to apply, visit emergegallery.com.

Wreathmaking Workshop

The Pitt County Master Gardner Volunteers will hold wreathmaking workshops from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 11 at 403 Government Circle. Participants must bring their own pruning shears and gloves. Registration fee is $35 and is due by Dec. 7. To register, call 252-902-1709 or email brperry@ncsu.edu.

Grocery store tour

A Penny Pinchers Healthy Grocery Store Tour will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. on Dec. 8 at the Food Lion at 4822 Old Tar Road, Winterville. Participants will learn how to stretch their food budget, read labels and make healthy choices. Reserve a spot by contacting De’Vette Thomas at 847-6497 or dmthomas@ecuhealth.org.

Power Luncheon

The Greater Greenville Chamber will host its December Power Luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Lunch will be available at 11:30 a.m. Member fee is $35, non-member fee is $50. Register by noon on Dec. 11 at greenvillenc.org/calendar/event/december-power-luncheon-2026. Call 752-4101 ext. 2223.

Santa Dash

Fleet Feet will present the Santa Dash 5K and 1 Mile Walk at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12 at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Proceeds from the event will benefit Riley’s Army, a local organization dedicated to helping the families of children battling pediatric cancer. For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/santa-dash-2026.

Holiday Craft Fair

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 39 will sponsor a Holiday Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 at American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive. Support the local community and browse the products and services of more than 30 vendors. A concession stand will also be open for lunch. RSVP to 252-258-4326 to see Santa and enjoy a treat. For vendor registration, call 252-714-5637.

Christmas market

The Winterville Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Winterville will present a Winterville Wonderland event featuring a Christmas parade, tree lighting and vendor market from 2-6 p.m. on Dec. 12 at 252 Main St., Winterville. The parade begins at 2 p.m. and the tree lighting at 5 p.m. For more information, visit wintervillechamber.com/christmas-market.

Pitt Street Book Worms

The Pitt Street Book Worms book club meets from 3-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of the month at Pitt Street Brewing Company, 630 S. Pitt St. A silent book club meets from 3-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of the month. No prior registration is required and attendance is free. Visit Pitt Street Book Worms on Facebook.

LIFE Ministries

LIFE Ministries’ faith-based addiction recovery program meets from 6:30-8:15 p.m. on Mondays at Winterville Baptist Church, 2593 Church St., Winterville; and at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Pitt County Detention Center, 124 New Hope Road, Greenville. Call 560-5091, email info@lifeaddictionrecovery.com or visit lifeaddictionrecovery.com.