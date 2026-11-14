The Pitt County Board of Commissioners today is scheduled to hold a public hearing on a possible data center moratorium after a joint meeting with the Board of Education.

Commissioners directed staff to develop a proposal on a moratorium last month after a presentation that said the county’s current ordinance could be updated to toughen rules on noise, air quality, site screening and evaluations for electrical load and other infrastructure.

Residents for several months have spoken during the Board of Commissioners meetings seeking a moratorium. Some have called for a ban on data centers.

In other business, the board will consider altering the operational hours of the 14 convenience sites where residents can deposit trash and recyclables.

Currently, the sites close at 6 p.m. November through March and 7:30 p.m. April through October, in conjuntion with Daylight Saving Time. Staff is recommending the sites close at 6:30 p.m. year-around.

The sites, which are staffed by contract workers, have three scheduled closures: Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. Staff is recommending adding four closure dates: New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

The commissioners will also weigh how the county should spend a $250,000 grant from the General Assembly.

Initially the grant was designed for water and wastewater infrastructure. A change in state budget allowed it to be spent on any public project.

Before it’s awarded, the commissioners must direct how the money will be used.

The board meets at 6 p.m. at the county administration building, 1717 W. Fifth St. Prior to the 6 p.m. session, members will meet with the Pitt County Board of Education at 2 p.m. at Ayden-Grifton High School.

The meeting’s purpose is to discuss shared priorities along with getting updates from school officials.

The event will feature a tour of Ayden-Grifton’s culinary arts lab, a discussion on teacher supplements, an update on Chromebook usage, attendance efforts and an update on capital projects.