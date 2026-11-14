WINTERVILLE — The Pitt Community College Foundation’s 25th Annual Down East Holiday Show attracted 11,355 people to the Greenville Convention Center Nov. 5-8, bringing together 189 businesses for four days of holiday shopping and fundraising for PCC students.

The event welcomed 1,704 shoppers Nov. 5, 2,920 Nov. 6 and 1,600 Nov. 8. Nov. 7’s turnout of 4,155 was the highest single-day attendance for this year’s show, which drew nearly 1,000 more attendees overall than in 2025.

As the foundation’s largest annual scholarship fundraiser, the show supports student scholarships and educational activities at PCC. Although the final fundraising total for this year’s event is still being calculated, the show has raised roughly $150,000 in each of the past three years. Since its inception in 2002, the Holiday Show has generated more than $2 million in support of PCC students.

PCC Special Events and Sponsorship Coordinator Taylor Chase said she was pleased with this year’s turnout and grateful to the volunteers, vendors, sponsors and community members who helped make the event possible.

“I could not be more proud of this event and what it does for our students,” Chase said. “I feel incredibly blessed to be in this position and to help lead an event that brings our community together while directly benefiting Pitt Community College students. Seeing so many people come out to support our vendors and our students makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

Chase said the event’s success relies, in part, on the contributions of more than 150 volunteers and participation from numerous businesses and sponsors. PCC Student Ambassadors also raised $1,743 for scholarships through a gift basket drawing held during the show.

The 2027 Down East Holiday Show is scheduled for Nov. 4-7 at the convention center.

Scholarship Awareness Month

With November recognized nationally as Scholarship Awareness Month, PCC is reminding current and prospective students about the many scholarship opportunities available through the PCC Foundation.

Each year, the PCC Foundation awards scholarships to help students achieve their educational goals.

For the 2026-27 academic year, the foundation has already awarded more than $490,000 in scholarships to nearly 600 students. Currently, the organization offers more than 190 scholarships, each with specific guidelines, but all designed to make college more affordable for deserving students.

“The scholarship program is one of the most meaningful ways the PCC Foundation supports student success,” PCC Scholarships Coordinator Kim Simpkins said. “Scholarships not only help cover tuition and fees but also reduce financial stress, allowing students to stay focused on completing their education.”

Students can complete one general application to be considered for all PCC Foundation scholarships for which they qualify. Scholarship eligibility generally requires a minimum GPA of 2.5, completion of the FAFSA and submission of the foundation’s online scholarship application. The next application period will begin on Feb. 1, 2027, and run through April 1, 2027.

National Scholarship Month, established in 1998 by Scholarship America and now sponsored by the National Scholarship Providers Association, is designed to raise awareness about the importance of scholarships and the impact they have on educational access and success.

“National Scholarship Month is a great reminder for students to start planning early,” Simpkins added. “Whether you’re a high school senior or already enrolled at Pitt, there are scholarship opportunities waiting to help make your college journey possible.”

Trio of holiday concerts

The PCC Music Department will present three holiday concerts in December, featuring performances by the PCC Symphony Orchestra, student musicians, faculty and the Emerald City Big Band.

The first concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Greenville’s First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St. PCC Music and Drama Coordinator R. Michael Stephenson says the concert will feature a mix of new and traditional holiday music.

The PCC Symphony Orchestra will perform two versions of “Sleigh Ride” — one by Leroy Anderson and the other composed in 1755 by Leopold Mozart. Emery Davis will join the orchestra to sing several holiday favorites, and the Pitt County Schools Early College High School band/orchestra will join in to perform a new work by British composer Bob Good called “Olivia, the Witch, and the Christmas Tree,” which will be narrated by a special guest.

The program will also feature the PCSECHS choir performing “Carol of the Bells” and “Mary, Did You Know?”

The department’s second concert, featuring PCC music students and faculty, will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Center for Student Advancement on PCC’s main campus.

PCC’s R&B band, Bulldog Beat, will be the featured ensemble, along with student solo performances. The program will include songs popularized by Chuck Berry and Stevie Wonder and music from several genres.

The third concert, featuring the Emerald City Big Band, will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Oakmont Baptist Church, 1100 Red Banks Road, Greenville.

The concert will feature holiday music performed in a big band style, with vocalists RaSheeda Waddell and Emery Davis.

All three concerts are free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted to support future PCC Music Department activities.

For more information, contact Stephenson at rmstephenson701@my.pittcc.edu or 252-493-7493.