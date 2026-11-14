Lucia Wall spent her formative years “playing in the dirt and dreaming about the world thriving around me.” She arrived on campus from Germanton in the fall of 2023 and wasted no time getting involved in translational science — in her case, East Carolina University’s Water Resources Center, where she met Dr. Matthew Sirianni, who directed the Water Corps program.

Now an assistant professor in the Department of Earth, Environment and Planning, Sirianni has shaped and informed Wall’s education and training, and by extension, her plans to become a research professor like Sirianni. When Wall was at a focal crossroads in her Signature Honors Project, Sirianni, as project co-adviser, encouraged her not to truncate research interests but join them into a single, distinctive study of fungal communities and soil salinity.

Wall and Sirianni are the kind of student-faculty pair that serves as the model for undergraduate research at ECU, which is recognized as a top research institution in the nation with an R1 designation. Part pipeline, part incentive program, undergraduate research is less a track than a defining part of the student experience — one that reflects the university’s commitment to student success and regional transformation. Undergraduate research helps students prepare for meaningful careers, ones that make an impact on their communities.

“Our students treat research not as something reserved for graduate school or a select endpoint but as an opportunity, like choosing a major, available to all students from the moment they arrive on campus,” said Dr. Tuan Tran, who directs undergraduate research at the university. “The three-pronged approach we have here is hands-on experiences, sustained mentorship and institutional investment. That’s how we graduate students confident and skilled, positioned to become creators of knowledge, not just consumers of it.”

Wall parlayed her early work and network at the Water Resources Center into deeper efforts inside the geology department to perform water quality testing and community outreach across eastern North Carolina. She learned to manage a lab space, calibrate equipment and mix reagents. That led to research assistance in biology for Meghan Nadzam in Dr. April Blakeslee’s lab for which Wall will get a publishing credit.

She expects her own study, “Fungal Composition of Organic Soils Along Salinity Gradients at Shackleford Banks,” to publish, and her advisors, Sirianni and Dr. Michael Brewer, an associate professor in biology, have offered to support her as co-authors.

“Dr. Sirianni and Dr. Brewer have been spectacular helping me design, fund and execute my research. … I could not thank them more,” Wall said.

Through faculty mentorship, sustained support and opportunities to showcase their work, ECU students are discovering that research is not only available but also transformative.

When Wall applied for an Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity award late last year, she was well prepared. This spring, her examination of fungi on Shackelford Banks was funded, and she was awarded a grant worth almost $2,200 — $700 in assistantship and the rest for materials and travel to the island to collect field samples.

“People should come to ECU if they want to do undergraduate research,” Wall said.

Sirianni says Wall embodies the research culture at ECU, which is bold and unique to each researcher — undergrad, grad and faculty — as well as interconnected and collaborative.

“Since my ‘freshman’ year as faculty, I’ve worked with undergraduate researchers from a variety of majors and experience levels, and it’s rich and rewarding to me because I am mentoring the next generation of scientists — I’m witnessing their skills and professional identity develop in real time,” Sirianni said.

Over the next several years, Wall expanded her research interests through collaborations with faculty across disciplines. Her URCA award-supported project, “Fungal Composition of Peat Soils Along Salinity Gradients in Eastern North Carolina,” combined expertise in hydrology, ecology and bioinformatics.

“As someone who has been doing research for their entire undergraduate career, I think any kind of research opportunity is important,” Wall said. “Reach out to a professor who interests you and try something new. We all have to start somewhere.”

Wall’s experience reflects a hallmark of undergraduate research at ECU: Meaningful opportunities grow over time through sustained mentorship and intentional support.

Future undergraduate researchers will embark on multiyear experiences that build confidence, expertise and professional identity. By the time they, like Wall, receive a research award and commit to present during Research and Creative Activity Week (April 5-9), they will not merely be advancing out of a training stage but demonstrating what can be done by an undergraduate when faculty, a university and a region invests in talent — and get results.

Former US poet laureate visits

ECU’s Voyages of Discovery series welcomed former U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón to the Main Campus Student Center on Nov. 5 for “An Evening with Ada Limón,” a reading, presentation and audience Q&A.

Reide Corbett, interim dean of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences, opened the evening by noting that the arts and sciences offer many ways to understand the world.

“Science helps us observe,” he said. “I think as we’ll see, poetry can help us understand what it means.”

Limón, author of “The Carrying” and six other poetry collections, read eight poems and shared the stories behind them. Her poems often use images from the natural world to explore personal questions. She said with some audience members attending their first poetry reading, she set one goal for the night: “that you come to another poetry reading someday.”

Her selections ranged from “Ancestors” to “How to Triumph Like a Girl,” a poem about courage that opens her fourth book, “Bright Dead Things,” a National Book Award and National Book Critics Circle Award finalist.

Limón closed with two poems she wrote as poet laureate.

The first appeared in the Fifth National Climate Assessment and was shaped by a young scientist who asked her not to make it nostalgic because “there’s no going back.” The second was inscribed on NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft, now headed to an icy moon of Jupiter. After her husband urged her to stop writing “a NASA poem,” she realized the piece needed to be about home.

“Even though it was going out on this mission,” Limón said, “this is a poem for the Earth.”

Limón ended the evening with an audience Q&A followed by a book signing.

The Voyages of Discovery series is celebrating its 20th season of bringing speakers and ideas to ECU and eastern North Carolina.

The anniversary continues with the Discovery Ball on Dec. 4 at the Greenville Museum of Art. The evening will feature 20 years of ideas, icons and impacts — including a student-curated exhibit on the history of the series told through interviews and artifacts, along with a silent auction of autographed items and experiences. The fundraising gala will support continuation of the speaker series.