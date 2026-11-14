I understand the failures of Trump: no humility and a huge ego about everything.

Both parties’ extremism is frightening. Very qualified judges and legislators were voted out in a blind vote for Democrats.

Two physicians will no longer represent us in Raleigh or Washington. Their replacements are unknown entities, with the future state representative repulsive in some of her posts.

On the national scene, Democratic Socialists of America winners’ goals are communism, abolishing the Senate, getting rid of the presidency and the Supreme Court, defunding the Pentagon, abolishing prisons and the police, opening borders and nationalizing most companies. Unfortunately, they will now have great influence over the Democratic Party.

China may take us over without firing a shot.

Some of my Democratic friends tell me not to worry, but I will.

The red-green coalition amazes me. In strict Muslim countries, gay and trans people would be thrown in jail or murdered for their beliefs. Yet they march together in this country.

Perhaps they can all move to the utopian countries of Cuba, Russia, China, North Korea or other fine examples of communism and live out their dream.

Hopefully, sanity will return in 2028.

Bryant Kittrell

Greenville

Nolen left world brighter

Our mostly Black neighborhood in Greenville, the Cambridge subdivision, lost a kind, steady man of God on Oct. 22. You, more than likely, have not seen his name in the headlines because he didn’t seek them.

James Berkley Nolen Jr., PhD, taught chemistry, and a lot more, for 25 years at G.R. Whitfield and D.H. Conley High schools. He was quite an athlete as a personal trainer, runner and lifeguard.

Jamie, as many family members referred to him, was a busy man, yet generous with his time. Upon his passing, his mother, Mary Willoughby Nolen, said: “You were always worthy of all the love and care that anyone could experience in life.”

The testimonials from friends, family and so many students confirmed just how much he shared that love and care with the world.

Nolen saw and experienced the injustice of racially motivated decision-making in education practices both locally and nationally but chose to model what a true educator is rather than confront the establishment that keeps so many young people from “being all they can be.”

One after another, Black, Latino and white students shared just how he brightened up their lives. He was a father figure to many who didn’t have one, and used his musical gifts to excite everyone about learning.

His life was summed up in a ceremony which honored him with the following verses:

"In quiet rooms of glass and flame, you taught us to ask and test

"To find the beauty in the doubt, and never let a question rest.

"The world is wider now because you walked beside us for a space

"And lit a curiosity that time and loss cannot erase."

Chester Lanier

Greenville

Democrats should capitalize

In 1994, President Bill Clinton's first midterm, Newt Gingrich's Contract With America — tax cuts, welfare reform, term limits, tougher crime laws — delivered 54 House seats and eight Senate seats to Republicans. Republicans had Project 2025. Democrats need their own Project 2029.

Project 2029 should start with guardrails on the executive.

First, no president should take us to war unilaterally. Any major military action should require backing from a majority of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Second, codify what the Constitution says: Congress alone has authority over tariffs.

Third, read Article II. It makes the president mainly a figurehead for nominations, vacancies, treaties and the State of the Union, with one thin phrase calling him commander-in-chief — top of the chain of command, but subject to protocols and military codes of ethics, not free to go rogue on whims.

Fourth, enforce the Emoluments Clause, which limits a president's income to his salary. Violations should mean clawing back gains above that salary.

Fifth, just as Republicans pledged to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democrats should pledge Citizens United was wrongly decided. Money is wealth; speech is words — they are not the same. Democrats should appoint justices who will remove money from politics and outlaw untraceable dark money, a system of legalized bribery.

Sixth, the Second Amendment was also wrongly applied. It protects a well-regulated militia to repel invasions and quash insurrections, not to arm anyone with weapons that kill dozens from a distance, as in Las Vegas. That contradicts the duty in the Preamble and Article I, Section 8 to promote the general welfare.

Tight guardrails on war and tariffs, and separating money from speech — just for starters. If Democrats embrace these ideas, they can earn governing power for this century.

Robert Tyson

Winterville