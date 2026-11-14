Pitt County Environmental Health inspected 21 area restaurants between Nov. 4-10. Scores ranged from 90 to 99. Visit this item on reflector.com to read the full listing of reports.

Q SUSHI

Address: 3750 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville

Inspection date: Nov. 4

Final score and grade: 96.5, A

Violations:

Time as a public health control, procedures and records (1.5 demerits): An appetizer was found without a time stamp, and another had a time range spanning multiple hours. Several sushi rolls shared a single time stamp rather than individual ones. Cooked eel was missing from the written time-as-public-health-control procedures.

In-use utensils properly stored (1 demerit): A utensil handle was found in direct contact with sauce at the bottom of a prep cooler.

GOLDEN TICKET CINEMAS

Address: 750 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Greenville

Inspection date: Nov. 5

Final score and grade: 98, A

Violations:

Toxic substances properly identified, stored and used (1 demerit): A spray bottle of sanitizer was found stored next to popcorn oil and single-use bags used to portion frozen foods.

KASTURI INDIAN CUISINE

Address: 2205-B W. Arlington Blvd., Greenville

Inspection date: Nov. 5

Final score and grade: 90, A

Violations:

Food separated and protected (3 demerits): Several food items were found uncovered in prep-unit reach-in coolers and the walk-in cooler. A container of food was found inside a container of cooked potatoes, a bag of cheese was in contact with shredded carrots and a cup of cheese was touching cooked potatoes.

Proper cooling time and temperatures (3 demerits): A full bucket of tomato sauce made the previous night was found in the walk-in cooler at 69 degrees.

Proper date marking and disposition (1.5 demerits): Cooked potatoes in the walk-in cooler lacked a date mark, a tray of cooked chicken carried a date tag more than seven days old and samosas in the prep cooler lacked dates.

Toxic substances properly identified, stored and used (1 demerit): Several sauces were found stored in buckets labeled for dish machine sanitizer and detergent.

KFC 080056

Address: 600 W. Greenville Blvd., Greenville

Inspection date: Nov. 5

Final score and grade: 97, A

Violations:

Food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized (1.5 demerits): Sanitizer measured below 200 parts per million even after the person in charge attempted to replace it.

Proper cold holding temperatures (1.5 demerits): Cheese and slaw in single-serve containers measured above 41 degrees.

PAIGE DINING

Address: 100 Hickory St., Greenville

Inspection date: Nov. 5

Final score and grade: 96.5, A

Violations:

Food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized (1.5 demerits): A dish machine’s final rinse temperature reached only 150 to 157 degrees rather than the required 160, even after the machine was reset.

Proper cold holding temperatures (1.5 demerits): Sliced tomatoes, lettuce, heavy cream and shrimp in a grill prep cooler measured 43 to 45 degrees.

STAYBRIDGE SUITES

Address: 930 Crosswinds St., Greenville

Inspection date: Nov. 5

Final score and grade: 98, A

Violations:

Certified food protection manager (1 demerit): No staff member held a current certified food protection manager credential.

Warewashing facilities installed, maintained and used, test strips (1 demerit): No irreversible registering temperature indicator was available for use with the dish machine.

TACO BELL #26333

Address: 1991 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville

Inspection date: Nov. 5

Final score and grade: 97, A

Violations:

Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display (2 demerits): A fry warmer at the end of the make line had an open top exposing fries to machine cables. Ties holding cables together were melting, and cables had collected dust and grease.

Meets ventilation and lighting requirements, designated areas used (1 demerit): Lighting measured 16 foot-candles at a press station, below the required 50. A box of employee food was found stored in a hot cabinet above retail food.

BISCUITVILLE #217

Address: 1908 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville

Inspection date: Nov. 6

Final score and grade: 97, A

Violations:

Food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized (3 demerits): Plastic bins with visible, greasy residue were found stored as clean, and two food thermometers not in use had food debris on them.

ECU SCHOOL OF HOSPITALITY LEADERSHIP

Address: 158 Rivers Building, Greenville

Inspection date: Nov. 6

Final score and grade: 99, A

Violations:

Meets ventilation and lighting requirements, designated areas used (1 demerit): Two student cellphones were found stored among facility items on the main cook line.

GWENDY’S GOODIES

Address: 4221 Lee St., Ayden

Inspection date: Nov. 6

Final score and grade: 96, A

Violations:

Proper date marking and disposition (3 demerits): Ham at a prep cooler carried a date label of Oct. 30, and feta in a two-door reach-in cooler carried a date label of Oct. 19.

Toxic substances properly identified, stored and used (1 demerit): A chemical spray bottle was found unlabeled, and chemicals were found stored above clean linen and sugar.

SONIC DRIVE IN 5449

Address: 3751 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville

Inspection date: Nov. 6

Final score and grade: 97, A

Violations:

Food separated and protected (1.5 demerits): Unwashed produce was found stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler.

Non-food contact surfaces clean (1 demerit): Cleaning was needed inside cold-holding equipment, the rim of the ice machine and shelving on the cook line.

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE

Address: 740 W. Fire Tower Road, Ste. 101, Winterville

Inspection date: Nov. 6

Final score and grade: 95.5, A

Violations:

Proper cold holding temperatures (3 demerits): Containers of sweet potatoes and corn on top of a cold prep unit, along with yogurt and corn from the previous day, measured above 41 and 45 degrees.

Handwashing sinks supplied and accessible (1 demerit): A women’s restroom hand sink’s water measured a maximum of 93 degrees, below the required 100. A front hand sink was blocked by empty containers and a returned drink.

DAIRY QUEEN — WinterVILLE

Address: 4155 S. Memorial Drive, Winterville

Inspection date: Nov. 9

Final score and grade: 96.5, A

Violations:

Food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized (1.5 demerits): Cleaning was needed on the microwave used on the main line.

Proper cold holding temperatures (1.5 demerits): Diced tomatoes at a prep cooler measured 43 to 44 degrees.

ECU — THE GALLEY

Address: 100 College Hill Drive, Greenville

Inspection date: Nov. 9

Final score and grade: 98, A

Violations:

Proper cold holding temperatures (1.5 demerits): The sandwich line in the Subway section held food above 41 degrees; foods in the unit measured 43 to 46 degrees.

MCDONALD’S #32445

Address: 4125 S. Memorial Drive, Winterville

Inspection date: Nov. 9

Final score and grade: 98, A

Violations:

Toxic substances properly identified, stored and used (1 demerit): A spray bottle of cleaner was found stored on top of a cooler on the cook line.

Personal cleanliness (1 demerit): An employee was found handling food without a hair restraint.

SUP DOGS

Address: 213 B E. Fifth St., Greenville

Inspection date: Nov. 9

Final score and grade: 98.5, A

Violations:

Proper cold holding temperatures (1.5 demerits): Squeeze bottles of sour cream and ranch dressing made with buttermilk were found on a counter at 68 to 70 degrees.

DUCK THRU FOOD STORE #59

Address: 3921 Bell Arthur Road, Greenville

Inspection date: Nov. 10

Final score and grade: 90.5, A

Violations:

Proper cold holding temperatures (3 demerits): A flat of raw shell eggs was found on a shelf above the griddle station at an air temperature of 74 degrees, reportedly for 20 to 30 minutes.

Time as a public health control, procedures and records (3 demerits): Several food products in the hot cabinet measured under 135 degrees. Staff could not confirm whether the items were being held under time controls, and no written procedure for the practice was available on-site.

Proper date marking and disposition (1.5 demerits): Opened bags of pepperoni, deli ham and deli turkey in a reach-in cooler had passed their use-by dates.

GREG’S PIZZA

Address: P.O. Box 1285, Grifton

Inspection date: Nov. 10

Final score and grade: 96.5, A

Violations:

Food separated and protected (1.5 demerits): Unwashed tomatoes were found stored above ready-to-eat foods in a reach-in cooler, and food items were found in direct contact with paper towels.

Toxic substances properly identified, stored and used (1 demerit): A jug of bleach not approved for food-contact surfaces was found in use.

HCK HOT CHICKEN GREENVILLE NC

Address: 920 Criswell Drive, Ste. 105, Greenville

Inspection date: Nov. 10

Final score and grade: 92.5, A

Violations:

Proper hot holding temperatures (3 demerits): Fries at a warmer measured below 135 degrees and were discarded.

Proper cold holding temperatures (3 demerits): A pan of raw chicken measured 42 degrees and another measured 52 degrees after sitting out from an earlier catering preparation.

Food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized (1.5 demerits): Metal pans found on clean dish shelving were unclean and were moved to the three-compartment sink.

NEW CONTENTNEA CREEK BBQ 2

Address: 3417 N. Main St., Farmville

Inspection date: Nov. 10

Final score and grade: 94.5, A

Violations:

Food separated and protected (1.5 demerits): A container of raw shell eggs was stored above lemonade and potato salad in a two-door cooler, and raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized (1.5 demerits): A food thermometer had food debris on it while stored in its holder.

Food obtained from approved source (1 demerit): Turkey barbecue prepared at a private residence was found being used for service.

ROYAL FARMS #486

Address: 1604 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville

Inspection date: Nov. 10

Final score and grade: 90, A

Violations:

Proper cold holding temperatures (3 demerits): Raw potatoes, an Italian sub, and milk and creamers measured above 41 degrees at the sandwich prep unit and open-air display.

Proper date marking and disposition (3 demerits): Food in the walk-in cooler and sandwich prep area carried discard dates and prep dates that had already passed, or lacked date marks altogether.

Food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized (1.5 demerits): Pans in clean storage were unclean to sight and touch, and a potato slicer’s last-cleaning date was displayed as the previous day.

Certified food protection manager (1 demerit): No certified food protection manager was present during the inspection.

Source: Pitt County Health Department public inspection records, accessed via the North Carolina Environmental Health database. Not all violations may be listed for each entry.