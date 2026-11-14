Midterm elections provide an opportunity to see what voters are thinking about beyond choosing candidates. They include a host of local and statewide initiatives that drive political policy. With the 2026 results almost finalized, it is obvious that data centers were top of minds, with several candidates making a data center moratorium a featured part of their campaign. This included Democratic senators-elect in both Ohio and Texas.

While the blue-wave election results portend important policy changes, none is more significant than the electorate’s decision to slow down the growth of AI data centers. According to NBC post-election interviews, almost 25% of all voters stated that the issue of building data centers was critical and nearly all of them voted against the industry. Democratic governors elected in Georgia and Texas campaigned on imposing an executive pause on data center construction until an approved regulatory process was adopted by the legislature. Conversely, Republicans who openly supported unfettered AI and data center development were handed stinging defeats.

Ballots in 10 states had a total of 141 initiatives, mostly written to restrict the unregulated growth, and the Big Tech companies lost all but one of these plebiscites. The lone victory came in Harwood, North Dakota, population 800, with 75% of those voting not to place any additional regulatory requirements. The Harwood situation warrants a broader review to understand why this one very small hamlet in the extreme southeastern corner of the Peace Garden State supported data center development while the industry went down to crushing defeat nationwide.

The Harwood ballot initiative would have amended the town’s home rule charter with construction requirements including restrictions on how the city evaluated and approved the building of centers as well as imposing more independent reviews at all stages of development. The initiative began gaining support following Applied Digital Corporation’s Sept. 15, 2025, groundbreaking for a 160-acre campus with the public learning about construction only three weeks previous.

Applied Digital convinced the mayors of both Fargo, the largest city in the state, and Harwood to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) last July, and it was soon no surprise that residents took umbrage at city officials for not providing timely full disclosure and an opportunity for public input on a $3 billion data project. Of course, Applied Digital put forward the standard argument of how much property tax would be generated for the benefit of local schools in Harwood and Fargo, but this raises a central question as to why the City of Fargo would be so interested in this particular data center.

Both Harwood and Fargo are located in Cass County, with the former situated a mere 10-minute drive north on I-29. To be clear, Fargo officials supported this data center from the beginning, even going so far as to make an attempt to annex the land near Harwood for the purpose of having more control over the center’s development. City officials wanted partial control of the Applied Digital data center because it was projected to generate over $4 million in property tax revenue for Fargo schools and about $1.6 million for Harwood schools, significant sums by any measure. Fargo officials backed off their campaign to gain partial control when it was agreed that their share of tax revenue for education would not change regardless of ownership.

Harwood Mayor Blake Hankey, who signed the nondisclosure agreement, opposed passage of the initiative because, in his words, it would impose more restrictions on data centers with unreasonable administrative burdens that the town would have to consider for future construction projects. Other Harwood residents feared that Applied Digital would cut bait and leave the data center building site in its present condition, but most lamented the loss of tax revenue to support local schools.

Hankey was also joined by Fargo officials, including that city’s local Chamber of Commerce, in claiming that they worked closely with Harwood residents despite the complaints emanating from those who supported the initiative reining in data centers. However, reporting by Fortune Magazine revealed that Chamber representatives went so far as to disseminate anti-measure literature to Harwood resident voters claiming that their local taxes would increase as much as $540,000 from lost construction projects if the pro-data center initiative was not passed. This is just a small indicator of the divisiveness regarding data centers at the local level.

There is an undeniable national sense that the data center construction effort, powered by AI, needs to be slowed or even paused pending serious legislative regulation and guidance. The recent election put the data industry to a national referendum in which voters registered their indignation with all those involved in the data center approval process.

Certainly, many political candidates were caught up in the net that they created with their demonstrable support for data centers. In that sense, data center supporters will likely look back at this blue tsunami as the point in time that the consumer public registered its discontent to a sufficient level that government regulation became a fait accompli.