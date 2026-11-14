Rabies vaccinations

Pitt County Animal Services is offering $15 rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats at its shelter located at 4550 County Home Road. Owners must live in Pitt County and pets must be 4 months or older to meet eligibility requirements. Service is by appointment only between the hours of 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. Email Sherry.Sheldon@PittCountyNC.gov or call 252-902-1725.

Mutt Strutters

Pitt County Animal Services’ award-winning Mutt Strutters program is seeking volunteers to walk dogs at 9 a.m. daily. Minimum age to participate is 18. For more information email pcasmuttstrutters@gmail.com.

Foster homes

Pitt County Animal Services needs foster homes to provide space for cats and kittens. Contact pittshelter@pittcountync.gov. Animal Services also works in cooperation with several animal advocacy groups to provide temporary shelter for pets awaiting adoption. To foster dogs, visit pittfriends.com/get-involved. For cats, visit Lacey’s Legacy at laceyslegacycatrescue.com/become-a-foster or Feline Freedom Society at felinefreedomsociety.com.

Doggie Day Out

Pitt County Animal Services is recruiting participants for its Doggy Day Out program. Approved volunteers are allowed to take a dog on a “field trip” between 9 and 11 a.m. and return the pet to the shelter between 1 and 4 p.m. The program is designed to give dogs a break from the stress of the shelter and to help socialize them to improve their chances for successful adoption. For more information, email ashley.case@pittcountync.gov or visit PittCountyNC.gov/DoggyDayOut.

Rover Nights

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. The program is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment, which will help make them more adoptable. Crates, food and treats are provided. To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation before scheduling pickup.