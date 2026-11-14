Several organizations in the area offer regular food distributions and meal service:

The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., Greenville, serves meals from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Evening meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. For more information, call 561-7519 or visit joycommunitycenter.org.The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 S. Walnut St., Farmville, serves meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. For more information, call 917-4563.The St. Vincent de Paul Society offers a food pantry from 11 a.m. to noon every other Tuesday at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., Greenville. For more information, contact the parish office at 757-3259.The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., offers emergency food assistance. Call ahead for available dates and hours at 756-5314.The Feed Your Neighbor Community Food Pantry is offered by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays at 413 E. Fourth St. For more information, call 375-4564, email info@feedyourneighborgreenville.org or visit feedyourneighborgreenville.org.Word of Truth Anointed Ministries, 7227 Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, operates Shepherd’s Food Pantry from 1-6 p.m. every Friday. TEFAP food distribution is held every first Friday and fresh produce is available on the first, second and third Friday. To volunteer or for more information, call Sandra Williams at 341-9949 or visit wordoftruthanointedministries.org.Ayden Christian Care Center, 4106 B West Ave., Ayden, is open from 9-11:30 a.m. on the first, second and fourth Fridays of the month. Second and third Fridays are for home deliveries to shut-ins. Call 746-2995, email aydenchristiancarecenter@gmail.com or visit aydenchristiancarecenter.org.The St. Peter’s Development Center Food Pantry of St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1295 E. Mumford Road, Greenville, is open from 9-11 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. For more information, call 758-6930.The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry distributes food at the Christian Life Ministry Center, 2000 E. Sixth St., Greenville, beginning at 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. For more information, call 752-6154 or visit stjconnect.org/about-5-9.Catholic Charities — Tar River Region, 1746 Union St., operates food pantry services. Call 355-5111 in advance to book an appointment or for emergencies. For more information, visit catholiccharitiesraleigh.org/locations/tar-river-region.

Organizations can email details to community@reflector.com to be included in regular announcements.