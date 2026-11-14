Hello, dear readers, and welcome to the monthly letters column. It’s a busy time of year with holidays approaching and our annual cold and flu season swinging into high gear. We will be answering your questions about each of these in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, you are keeping our mailboxes busy, so we’ll dive right in.

We heard from a reader in Spokane, Washington, whose husband has been diagnosed with congestive heart failure. His ongoing care has encountered an unexpected obstacle.

“We were able to see a cardiologist, at which time my husband was diagnosed. The cardiologist’s recommendation was a follow-up visit in six months,” she wrote. “When I called to make an appointment three months in advance, we were put on a waitlist. I was told this is due to a profound lack of cardiologists in this country. Can this really be true?”

Unfortunately, yes, there is a shortage of cardiologists in the United States, although it does vary by region. There are several reasons why. Cardiology is a demanding profession that takes extensive education and advanced training. Training programs have a limited number of openings, which restricts the number of new specialists entering the profession. At the same time, we have a rapidly aging population, so demand is increasing apace. And among those older adults are cardiologists who are retiring. All in all, it’s a perfect storm of factors.

A column about changes to medical care, which includes the growing role of nurse practitioners and physician associates in front-line care, continues to generate mail. We heard from a PA who felt our original response, and the subsequent discussion in several letters columns, did not adequately reflect the important role these professionals play in providing patient care.

“There are now over 600,000 PAs and NPs practicing across America. Many of us are providing needed care in both remote and urban areas,” he wrote. “PAs increase patient access, shorten the time you wait to be seen and provide excellent care. Patients should be encouraged to join a practice they feel listens to them and is a partner in their healthcare.” Hear, hear!

A reader working to improve his gut microbiome reached out with a follow-up question. “I’m eating a lot more fiber, but now I’ve got a lot more gas,” he wrote. “Is that normal? Will it eventually go away?”

The answer to the first question is yes, and to the second, often. An increase in gas is a common side effect when adding fiber to the diet. Some gut bacteria ferment certain types of dietary fiber, which produce gas as a byproduct. When adding fiber to your diet, increase it gradually. Over time, your body can adapt.

Thank you, as always, to everyone who took the time to write. We love hearing your thoughts, appreciate your kind words and take your criticisms to heart. And, just a reminder, we can’t look at your personal medical records, provide a diagnosis, offer a second opinion or comment on a specific medication or treatment plan.