The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Nov. 5-11. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to John Stockstill, Mary Stockstill: Lot 5, Paramore Farms cluster, Phase 1; revenue tax: $1,253

Kelly L. Williams, Connie K. Dixon-Williams to Turner Home Team Inc.: Lot 18, Countryside Estates subdivision; revenue tax: $250

James Earl Sutton Jr., Rikki Cox Sutton, Tracy S. Cox to William Vann Donaldson: Lot 4, William Harvey Mills property; revenue tax: $50

Heather Ann Holdaway, Joseph David Holdaway to Opendoor Property Trust I: Lot 5, Stanfield subdivision, Phase 2, Ayden; revenue tax: $662

Omnisource Athens Division LLC to Omnisource LLC: 1.516 acres, Ayden Township; revenue tax: none

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Andrew Dickerson (a/k/a Andrew Bryce Dickerson), Megan Dickerson (a/k/a Megan Elizabeth Dickerson): Lot 28, Tucker Hill Farm subdivision, Section Two, Grimesland Township; revenue tax: $992

Elizabeth Hill Hargett to Elijah Lashon Anthony: Tract 15, Deans Meadows, Section II, Pactolus Township; revenue tax: none

Margie R. Parker (a/k/a Margaret R. Parker) to Justin T. Parker: Lot 91, Charleston Village, Section 4; revenue tax: none

Hugie Campbell (a/t/a Hugh L. Campbell), Demetra Mae Staton-Campbell to Genia Brown: Lot 1, H.G. Mumford property; revenue tax: $296

Tania Yaneth Reina Diaz to Miguel Angel Salinas: lot; revenue tax: none (quitclaim deed)

Stuart Duane Weir, Emily Weir to Stephanie Pool, Quentin Pool: Lots 73 (portion) and 74 (portion), Country Hills, Addition #2, Grifton; revenue tax: $270

Gregory Vanton Tuggles to Gregory Vanton Tuggles (trustee): Lot 22, Davencroft Village cluster development; revenue tax: none

Lesley E. Haislip, Jason T. Haislip to Demetra Staton Campbell, Hughie Campbell: Lot 140, Meadow Woods, Section 2, Winterville Township; revenue tax: $450

Jose Socrates Spinetta to Brian Bennett, Jennifer Bennett: 3.90 acres, Carolina Township; revenue tax: $40

Cheryl P. Adams to John Christopher Adams: Lot 41, Eastwood’s Country Estates subdivision, Section 3; revenue tax: none (quitclaim deed)

Latoya Trenise Capers (f/k/a Latoya Trenise Credell), Courtney Lamonte Capers to Cory Tremel Credell: 0.314 acre, Grifton Township; revenue tax: none

Pamela B. Willis to Hoyt M. Haddock Jr., Hugh Parham Stanley II: 30.27 acres, Pactolus Township; revenue tax: none

Jacob Nelson Gautreau, Erin Nicole Gautreau to David Wesley Miller: Lot 5, Turnberry, Phase 1, Grimesland Township; revenue tax: $1,070

Marjorie L. Whitfield, Guilford Whitfield to Marjorie L. Whitfield (trustee): parcel; revenue tax: none

Marjorie L. Whitfield, Guilford Whitfield to Marjorie L. Whitfield (trustee): Lot L, Square 21, Fountain; revenue tax: none

Marjorie L. Whitfield, Guilford Whitfield to Marjorie L. Whitfield (trustee): Lot J, Square 21, Fountain; revenue tax: none

Guilford Whitfield to Marjorie L. Whitfield (trustee): Lot N, Square 21, Fountain; revenue tax: none

Brandon Garris to Reynaldo Martin-Mendez, Joanna Gonzalez-Angel: 0.7308 acres, Grifton Township; revenue tax: $71

Wayland A. Hunsucker, Elizabeth Abbott Bridgers (trustee) to Jacob Frederick Woods: Lot 2, Mrs. Rosa Hunsucker subdivision, Winterville; parcel, Winterville; revenue tax: $449

Jefferey S. Holoman to Brandon Marsh, Margaret Marsh: Lot 3, Woodmoor Farms subdivision, Section 1, Chicod Township; revenue tax: $760

Doyle Albert Maness, Brian Joseph Southerland to MSMHP Properties LLC: 0.734 and 0.025 acres, Belvoir Township; 1 acre, Belvoir Township; revenue tax: none (quitclaim deed)

Doyle Albert Maness (a/k/a Doyle A. Maness) to Vera Gifted Properties LLC: 26.00 acres, Swift Creek Township; 12.04 acres, Swift Creek Township; Lot 6, Block E, Elmhurst subdivision; revenue tax: none (quitclaim deed)

Molly Parisher to Thomas Brooks Parisher: 4.713 acres, Arthur Township; revenue tax: none (quitclaim deed)

James Harvey Ayers (trustee), Patricia Anne Ayers (trustee) to 231 Homes LLC: Lot 4, Block D, Langdale Extension, Farmville; revenue tax: $320

D.R. Horton Inc. to Kenya Smith: Lot 24, Hobbs Farm subdivision, Phase 1; revenue tax: $522

Michele Anderson to Allette Properties LLC: Lot 2, Block B, Kennedy Estates, Section 1, Ayden Township; revenue tax: $175

Christopher Cherry, Donna Cherry to Daniel Riddick, Rachel Riddick: Lot 13 (with exception), Porter’s Ridge, Chicod Township; revenue tax: $670

John Hughes Evans to Teresa Venters: Lots 2A, 2B, 59A and 59B, Abigail Trails Duplexes, Phase 1; revenue tax: none (gift deed)

Todd Radcliff, Christy Radcliff to Joanna Schemerhorn, Stephen Brett Schemerhorn: Lot 1, Brook Valley, Section 10; revenue tax: $1,470

Alice H. Lewis (a/k/a Alice M. Lewis) to Solo House LLC: Lot 37, S.I. Dudley Home Place; revenue tax: none

Happy Trail Farms LLC to Turner Home Team Inc.: Lot 1, Sharp Point Crossing; revenue tax: none (quitclaim deed)

Garris Evans Lumber Company Inc. to A. Skinner Building and Development LLC: Lot 19, Oxford Ridge subdivision, Phase 1; revenue tax: $179

Greenbrier Realty Company Inc. to Regwall Properties LLC: Lot 20, Block H, Lynndale East subdivision, Section V, Phase II, Winterville Township; revenue tax: $288

Holloman Farms LLC to McDonald Alston, Charees Altson: 1.00 acres; revenue tax: $80

D.R. Horton Inc. to Tamra Dotson: Lot 32, Hobbs Farm subdivision, Phase 1; revenue tax: $501

James R. Stubbins, Maria E. Stubbins to Justin Scott Mohrmann, Scott Richard Mohrmann: Lot 2, Charter Oaks subdivision, Section 1, Farmville Township; revenue tax: $600

Peggy James Copeland (a/k/a Peggy J. Copeland), Tina Yvonne Gay (a/k/a Tina Y. Gay to Peggy James Copeland, Tina Yvonne Gay: Lot 6, Block F, Clairmont subdivision, Farmville; tract, Grimesland; revenue tax: none (quitclaim deed)

Richard T. Labus, Shirley F. Labus to Richard T. Labus (co-trustee), Shirley F. Labus (co-trustee): Lot 113, Paramore Farms cluster, Phase 1, Winterville Township; revenue tax: none

Susan Burke Brogden, Hiram Brogden to Live Oak Builders LLC: Lot 16, Ellis Woods subdivision addition, Winterville Township; revenue tax: $70

Anita Griffin, Phillip G. Griffin to Live Oak Builders LLC: 1.0 acre, Winterville Township; revenue tax: $70

Greenbrier Realty Company Inc. to A. Elks Construction Inc.: Lot 19, Block H, Lynndale East subdivision, Section V, Phase II, Winterville Township; revenue tax: $290

Greenbrier Realty Company Inc. to A. Elks Construction: Lot 18, Block H, Lynndale East subdivision, Section V, Phase II, Winterville Township; revenue tax: $290

Miles James O’Brien, Lorelei Marie O’Brien to Miles James O’Brien, Lorelei Marie O’Brien, Sean O’Brien: Lot 31, Tyson Creek subdivision, Section 3; revenue tax: none

Greenbrier Realty Company Inc. to Brenda P. Mattox: Lot 3, Block F, Lynndale East subdivision, Section V, Phase II, Winterville Township; revenue tax: $290

Sara Rollins O’Connor, Sara Maureen Saringer, Robert C. Saringer Jr., Daniel Lee O’Connor Jr. to Live Oak Builders LLC: Lot 18, Ellis Woods subdivision addition, Winterville Township; revenue tax: $70

David Briley, Teresa Rackley, Warner Rackley to Georgia R. Weeks: tract, Carolina Township; revenue tax: none

Amy Jones Edwards, Lawrence Howard Edwards, Gregory Scott Jones, Emily Hazelton Jones to Department of Transportation: 0.014 acres, Winterville Township; revenue tax: $2 (highway right of way)

FNZ Prosperity Investment Group LLC to Nu Real Estate LLC: four lots; revenue tax: $1,100

FNZ Prosperity Investment Group LLC to Nu Real Estate LLC: 0.2338 acres; revenue tax: $2,000

Warren Kitchens, Marianne Kitchens to Quamain Ershod Gibbs, Rachel Gibbs: Lot 145, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park cluster development, Phase 5; revenue tax: $620

Nykizza Avietta Hill, Eric Hill to Jose Quintero: Lot 30, Field of Dreams subdivision; revenue tax: $372

Greenbrier Realty Company Inc. to SC & JC LLC: Lot 17, Block H, Lynndale East subdivision, Section V, Phase II, Winterville Township; revenue tax: $296

Marion Q. Hinson to Marion Q. Hinson, Christopher Hinson, Christine Hinson: Lot 55, Tucker Hill Farm subdivision, Section One, Grimesland Township; revenue tax: none (quitclaim deed)

Shelia H. Davis, John O. Davis to John O’Donald Davis, Shelia D. Moore: Lot 17, Heritage Woods, Section II, Pactolus Township; revenue tax: none

J&A Medina Investment LLC to Tonique Stafford Murdach, Derrick Murdach: Lot 86, Magnolia Ridge, Phase 2, Winterville Township; revenue tax: $680

D.R. Horton Inc. to Gizelle Villanueva Maurera, Aaron Baronn Christopher Tuguinay Maurera: Lot 30, Ridgewood Farms cluster subdivision, Phase 2; revenue tax: $656

Wanda W. Hill to RWH LLC: tract; Unit 4, Building I, Lakeview Townhomes; Unit 1-5, Westpointe Townhomes; revenue tax: none

W.J. Roberson Rentals LLC to Cavalier MSO LLC: Building Area A, Executive Park West; revenue tax: $2,320

Houses BPR LLC to Fortner Properties LLC: Lots 38 and 46, Oxford Ridge, Phase 1; revenue tax: $340

D.R. Horton Inc. to Chantel Staton: Lot 1, Building L, Ridgewood Farms Townhomes, Phase 2; revenue tax: $476