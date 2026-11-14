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Nov. 14 Deeds of Trust
By Mary Doering,12 days ago
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Nov. 5-11.
Nashauna Haddock, Demarcus Haddock to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development $120,475.47
Richard P. Bradley to State Employees’ Credit Union $124,800
Turner Home Team Inc. to Anchorwood Lending LLC $125,000
Andrew Dickerson, Megan Dickerson to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $446,004
Genia Brown to Bank of America NA $163,056
Taminesha T. Cherry to Truist Bank $200,000
JKOE 1291 Holdings LLC to Maamoun Rouk $160,000
Stephanie Pool, Quentin Pool to Rocket Mortgage LLC $128,250
Demetra Staton Campbell, Hughie Campbell to Pennymac Loan Services LLC $217,236
Ashley D. White, Dylan James White to State Employees’ Credit Union $40,000
John Christopher Adams to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $143,458.61
Sheree L. Moye-Johnson, Joseph Louis Johnson Jr. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development $18.805.56
David Wesley Miller to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $508,250
Jacob Frederick Woods to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $215,153
Jacob Frederick Woods to North Carolina Housing Finance Agency $15,000
Brandon Marsh, Margaret Marsh to TowneBank Mortgage $342,000
Thomas Brooks Parisher to Navy Federal Credit Union $230,000
Kenya Smith to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $256,173
Daniel Riddick, Rachel Riddick to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $323,722
Joanna Schemerhorn, Stephen Brett Schemerhorn to TowneBank Mortgage $285,000
LongFor LLC to Integrity Home Mortgage Corporation $89,000
Tamra Dotson to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $250,490
Justin Scott Mohrmann, Scott Richard Mohrmann to The Federal Savings Bank $294,032
Donald E. House (trustee) to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $101,054
Ann D. Johnson, Ronald Johnson (h/t/t/a Ronald (NMN) Johnson) to CrossCountry Mortgage LLC $60,000
Daniel Jenkins, Jennifer Jenkins (a/k/a Jennifer Brook Jenkins) to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $500,000
Rasel Jimmel Daniels, Latonia Renee Daniels to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development $9,665.87
Miles James Obrien, Lorelei Marie Obrien, Sean Obrien to Rocket Mortgage LLC $240,000
Nu Real Estate LLC to United Bank $275,000
Nu Real Estate LLC to United Bank $700,000
Marwin McCoy, Simone McCoy to State Employees’ Credit Union $90,000
Mary Ola Thornton to Truist Bank $150,000
JBA Growth Partners LLC to Richard L. Griffin $40,000
JBA Growth Partners LLC to Richard L. Griffin $40,000
Prosperity Wealth Partners LLC to Richard L. Griffin $65,000
Quamain Ershod Gibbs, Rachel Gibbs to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $310,000
Horne & Horne PLLC to First National Bank of America $200,000
Jose Quintero to TowneBank Mortgage $174,500
Jose Quintero to North Carolina Housing Finance Agency $15,000
Lisa Lora Waters, Samuel Carsten Waters to BoxCar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Highland Mortgage) $661,200
Wanda Allen Wingate (a/k/a Wanda A. Wingate), William Ollen Wingate, Alice D. Spain to Rocket Mortgage LLC $45,000
Maurice B. Lanier to Velocity Commercial Capital LLC $240,000
Shelia D. Moore (a/k/a Shelia H. Davis), John O. Davis (a/k/a John Odonald Davis) to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $292,865.14
Tonique Stafford Murdach, Derrick Murdach to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $340,000
Gizelle Villanueva Maurera, Aaron Baronn Christopher Tuguinay Maurera to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $305,031
Fortner Properties LLC to Fidelity Capital Finance LLC $4,000,000
Chantel Staton to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $233,689
Michael G. Peaden Jr., Chelsea B. Peaden to Providence Bank $150,000