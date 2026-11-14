The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Nov. 5-11.

Nashauna Haddock, Demarcus Haddock to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development $120,475.47

Richard P. Bradley to State Employees’ Credit Union $124,800

Turner Home Team Inc. to Anchorwood Lending LLC $125,000

Andrew Dickerson, Megan Dickerson to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $446,004

Genia Brown to Bank of America NA $163,056

Taminesha T. Cherry to Truist Bank $200,000

JKOE 1291 Holdings LLC to Maamoun Rouk $160,000

Stephanie Pool, Quentin Pool to Rocket Mortgage LLC $128,250

Demetra Staton Campbell, Hughie Campbell to Pennymac Loan Services LLC $217,236

Ashley D. White, Dylan James White to State Employees’ Credit Union $40,000

John Christopher Adams to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $143,458.61

Sheree L. Moye-Johnson, Joseph Louis Johnson Jr. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development $18.805.56

David Wesley Miller to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $508,250

Jacob Frederick Woods to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $215,153

Jacob Frederick Woods to North Carolina Housing Finance Agency $15,000

Brandon Marsh, Margaret Marsh to TowneBank Mortgage $342,000

Thomas Brooks Parisher to Navy Federal Credit Union $230,000

Kenya Smith to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $256,173

Daniel Riddick, Rachel Riddick to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $323,722

Joanna Schemerhorn, Stephen Brett Schemerhorn to TowneBank Mortgage $285,000

LongFor LLC to Integrity Home Mortgage Corporation $89,000

Tamra Dotson to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $250,490

Justin Scott Mohrmann, Scott Richard Mohrmann to The Federal Savings Bank $294,032

Donald E. House (trustee) to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $101,054

Ann D. Johnson, Ronald Johnson (h/t/t/a Ronald (NMN) Johnson) to CrossCountry Mortgage LLC $60,000

Daniel Jenkins, Jennifer Jenkins (a/k/a Jennifer Brook Jenkins) to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $500,000

Rasel Jimmel Daniels, Latonia Renee Daniels to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development $9,665.87

Miles James Obrien, Lorelei Marie Obrien, Sean Obrien to Rocket Mortgage LLC $240,000

Nu Real Estate LLC to United Bank $275,000

Nu Real Estate LLC to United Bank $700,000

Marwin McCoy, Simone McCoy to State Employees’ Credit Union $90,000

Mary Ola Thornton to Truist Bank $150,000

JBA Growth Partners LLC to Richard L. Griffin $40,000

JBA Growth Partners LLC to Richard L. Griffin $40,000

Prosperity Wealth Partners LLC to Richard L. Griffin $65,000

Quamain Ershod Gibbs, Rachel Gibbs to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $310,000

Horne & Horne PLLC to First National Bank of America $200,000

Jose Quintero to TowneBank Mortgage $174,500

Jose Quintero to North Carolina Housing Finance Agency $15,000

Lisa Lora Waters, Samuel Carsten Waters to BoxCar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Highland Mortgage) $661,200

Wanda Allen Wingate (a/k/a Wanda A. Wingate), William Ollen Wingate, Alice D. Spain to Rocket Mortgage LLC $45,000

Maurice B. Lanier to Velocity Commercial Capital LLC $240,000

Shelia D. Moore (a/k/a Shelia H. Davis), John O. Davis (a/k/a John Odonald Davis) to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $292,865.14

Tonique Stafford Murdach, Derrick Murdach to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $340,000

Gizelle Villanueva Maurera, Aaron Baronn Christopher Tuguinay Maurera to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $305,031

Fortner Properties LLC to Fidelity Capital Finance LLC $4,000,000

Chantel Staton to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $233,689

Michael G. Peaden Jr., Chelsea B. Peaden to Providence Bank $150,000