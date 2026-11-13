Vegetarians In Pitt County is hosting a Thanksgiving Feast 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive.

The event will feature a traditional but meat-free holiday meal with foods such as glurkey, a seitan roast; stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, lots of vegetables, casseroles and pumpkin pie.

Individuals are encouraged to bring the foods that mean Thanksgiving to them.

Contact Laurasmail1836@gmail.com or text 252-412-0986 for more information.