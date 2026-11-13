A necropsy has determined that an East Carolina University Police Department explosives detection dog found dead Monday had a cancer that can cause sudden death, ECU announced.

Brixi, an 8-year-old German shepherd and a member of the department since 2025, was discovered by officer Daniel Folk at approximately 6 a.m., according to ECU Police Chief Jason Sugg. Folk last checked on her around midnight and found her doing well, Sugg said.

Brixi was immediately transported to Raleigh for a necropsy through the N.C. Department of Agriculture’s diagnostic laboratory system to confirm the cause of death, ECU reported. A veterinarian informed the department Friday the cause of death was related to Hemangiosarcoma, a malignant, aggressive cancer, a news release said.

According to the report, certain breeds, including German shepherds, are more likely to develop the cancer, the news release said. There are few or no clinical signs of the disease and the dog typically dies suddenly, the release said.

“The veterinarian contacted us as soon as they determined what led to Brixi’s death to give officer Folk peace of mind. We are grateful for the care shown by the Rollins Lab,” Sugg said.

According to Sugg, Brixi had worked an athletic event Sunday and had no previous medical issues.

“Our condolences go out to her handler, Officer Daniel Folk and his family. Brixi was well loved as part of the Folk and ECUPD families,” Sugg said in a release on Monday announcing the death.

This death comes about five months after a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K-9 died after being left in a car by her handler, Deputy Grant Foster.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office did not disclose the June 11 death of Chilli until July 22, over a month later.

Sheriff Paula Dance released a five page statement on July 27 including the reasons the death was not disclosed sooner, stating that because a deputy was involved, an internal review had to be completed before information was released to the public.

On Nov. 2, New Hanover District Attorney Jason W. Smith concluded that insufficient evidence exists to pursue criminal prosecution after reviewing an examination of Chilli’s death conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Smith reported that Chilli was cremated within hours of the death, so no necropsy was performed, and photographs showed no other injuries.